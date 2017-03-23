The Apple Store at Brickell City Centre Opens Saturday

EXPAND What to expect inside Brickell's new Apple Store. Courtesy of Apple

Miami’s A-list fashionistas won’t have to fret if their iPhones break while taking Instagram selfies at Brickell City Centre. A shiny new Apple Store is set to open Saturday, March 25, at Miami’s newest luxury retail destination, saving Mac lovers a trip to Aventura, Lincoln Road, Dadeland, or, heaven forbid, the area's first mecca for MacHeads, the Apple Store that opened in 2001 at the Falls in the suburbs of Kendall.

The Brickell City Centre location adds Miami to the shortlist of cosmopolitan cities that are home to Apple’s latest store design, which premiered last year in a remodeled San Francisco store at Union Square. The Magic City megadevelopment can now boast about having the third such Apple Store in the States built from scratch (two have already appeared in New York).

Apple Store Brickell City Centre keeps the sleek and minimalist look of older models, with a 13-foot floor-to-ceiling glass storefront that blends the inside with the outside. It’s what’s inside, however, that gives Windows-phobic people more reasons to visit than troubleshooting at the Genius Bar.

A newly incorporated space called the Forum features a 6K video wall and modular seating for educational workshops, game nights, and digital entertainment events featuring digital creatives, tech experts, artists, and musicians.

The Avenue replicates the experience of shopping at street level, with various windows highlighting themes such as photography, music, drawing, and gaming, and offers customers hands-on interaction with products and applications, all with the assistance of "creative pros," a position Apple created for the new design.

The Boardroom is an intimate space for hands-on advice and training for entrepreneurs, developers, and small-to-medium-size businesses — a fitting addition to the financial and business districts that flank the mouth of the Miami River.

Apple Store Brickell City Centre is also an educational hub of sorts among swanky retail shops. The store offers free daily workshops ranging from Mac basics to iPhone photography. Teachers can bring their classes on educational field trips to work on projects relevant to their assignments. During the summer, kids can participate in the free three-day Apple Camp to learn coding and applications such as iMovie and GarageBand.

The Apple Store reflects the international flavor of the area: It'll open with 100 multilingual employees, about half fluent in Spanish and nearly all speaking nine languages. None of them, no doubt, will have a sad Mac face.

Apple Store Brickell City Centre

Opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at 701 S. Miami Ave., West Block, second floor, Miami; 786-843-4350; apple.com/retail/brickellcitycentre.

