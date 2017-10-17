The 12 Best Places to Spot a Ghost in Miami

Have you ever walked into a place and felt that ineffable “spooky feeling”? If you’ve ever felt the hairs on the back of your neck stand, a drop in temperature, or a shift in the electromagnetic charge, congratulations: You might have had contact with a paranormal entity.
Horror movies set the expectation that paranormal experiences only happen in abandoned buildings covered in ivy and flanked by naked trees during the dead of winter. But ghosts don’t discriminate. They can also linger in the scorching heat and
1. Alfred
Because of its rich and long history, the
Through conversations with staff at the
Pararnormal tour and zine release. Hosted by Exile Books. 9 p.m. Saturday, October 28, at the duPont Building, 169 E. Flagler St., Miami; exilebooks.com. Free to attend, but space is limited. RSVP to info@exilebooks.com.
2. The Biltmore Hotel. In
Paranormal investigators report that Fatty is a cooperative and friendly spirit. But he may not be the only soul wandering the hotel halls. A decade after Walsh’s murder, in the 1930s, eyewitnesses reported that a woman walking in front of the Biltmore mysteriously disappeared. More recently, members of the kitchen staff at the Biltmore claimed to have experienced seeing mysteriously swinging doors and inexplicable noises. The next time you visit the Biltmore — for the hotel's annual Halloween party, perhaps — make sure to pay attention to any mysterious smells, sounds, or movements: you may have attracted the attention of a gangster ghost!
Halloween at the Biltmore. 8 p.m. Friday, October 27, at The Biltmore, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; biltmorehotel.com. Tickets cost $110 per person before Oct. 23, or $130 per person afterward.
3. The Deering Estate. The sprawling 444-acre Deering Estate is a hotbed for paranormal activity, say experts. In fact, the estate holds two different ghost tours to share the experience with visitors. The Historic Ghost Stories tour leads participants through the paths walked by Native Americans and Charles Deering, the estate’s owner, who died on site in 1925. On one of the visits, a psychic said she heard the voice of a woman begging for help to save the life of a drowning child. Upcoming tours on October 19 and October 26 have already sold out.
For those prepared to fully commit to diving into the depths of the ghost world, the estate offers a “Spookover,” where a group of volunteer paranormal investigators
Deering Estate Spookover. 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday, January 5, 2018, at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; deeringestate.org/ghost-tours. Tickets cost $65.
4. Coral Castle. The story of Coral Castle documents perhaps the most extreme reaction to abandonment in history. In the early 1900s, 26-year old Edward Leedskalnin became engaged to be married to his love, Agnes, who was only 16 years old. Just one day before the ceremony, Agnes
When you visit Coral Castle, you’ll be able to witness the pain and labor of unrequited love embedded in tons of coral rock. We can't guarantee you'll see Leedskalnin's ghost. But that type of obsessive dedication sure is haunting.
Coral Castle. Open daily at 8 a.m. at 28655 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami; coralcastle.com. Tickets cost $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $8 for children ages 7 to 12.
5. Miami City Cemetery. Founded in 1987, this is the oldest and only municipal cemetery in Miami-Dade County. Dr. Paul George, whose birthday falls on Halloween, leads an annual walking tour of the cemetery for HistoryMiami. George does not believe in ghosts, but he admits that some inexplicably spooky things have happened during his tours. Once, a man interrupted George’s introduction by laying a carved heart of an animal at the base of the tree as a S
The body of Julia Tuttle, the “Mother of Miami,”
Ghosts of Miami City Cemetery Walking Tour with Dr. George. 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, October 27, at the Miami City Cemetery, 1800 NE Second Ave., Miami; historymiami.org. Tickets cost $30 for adults, $20 for museum members, and $10 for childrren 12 and under.
6. Coconut Grove Playhouse. The playhouse opened in 1927 as a movie theater for Paramount Pictures. Housing over 1,130 seats, the theater was used for many types of performances until it closed in 2006 due to debt. The building has been abandoned and hanging in disrepair for over a decade now, making it an ideal ghostly haunt. Rumor has it that the windows of the theater actually ooze ectoplasm. You can't go inside, but keep an eye on those windows as you wander past. And be sure to wander there soon, because Miami-Dade County plans to demolish most of the structure before rebuilding in the next few years.
Coconut Grove Playhouse. 3500 Main Hwy., Miami.
7. Villa Paula. Villa Paula was Miami’s first Cuban consulate for consul Domingo J. Milford. The villa is located in Little Haiti, built in 1926 in a neoclassical architecture style with 10-bedrooms and 18-foot high ceilings. The villa currently functions as an art gallery and exhibition space. But in addition to being known for its beautiful design, the mansion has been rumored to be one the most haunted places in Miami.
The house was named after Milford’s wife Paula, who allegedly died at a young age from complications after a leg amputation. Paula’s ghost, appearing as a one-legged woman with black hair, has been seen wandering the halls. A former owner has said that he often smelled the scent of brewing coffee and fresh
One source told New Times that he had some bizarre experiences while he lived at the Villa Paula. Once, he said, a friend came to the house to visit him and fell asleep. After waking from the nap, she was possessed by
Villa Paula. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 5811 N. Miami Ave., Miami; villapaulamiami.com.
8. Pinewood Cemetery. Located in Coral Gables, Pinewood is the oldest cemetery south of the Miami River. The last known burial in the cemetery was in the 1940s, after which the site became overgrown and vandalized. Buried here is the body of Dora Suggs, who was violently killed when she was 29 years old. According to a 1905 newspaper article titled “Foul Murder Near Miami,” in the St. Lucia Tribute, Suggs had been raped, choked, mutilated, and her head had been crushed with a
Pinewood Cemetery. Erwin Road south of Sunset Drive, Coral Gables; coralgables.com.
9. Colony Theatre. Located on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, the Colony Theater opened in 1935 as a movie house for Paramount Pictures. Today, it functions as a performing arts venue with regular music, dance, comedy, and theater performances. Actors and visitors have reported hearing mysterious footsteps in the area behind the main stage. People have also reported seeing the apparition of a white toy poodle running around the building. This is South Beach, after all. Even the ghosts have purse dogs. 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; colonymb.org.
10. Coconut Grove Cemetery. Known currently as the Charlotte Jane Memorial Park Cemetery and formerly as the Coconut Grove Bahamian Cemetery, the graveyard is a burial site for many members of the area’s African-American and Bahamian residents. The graves are located aboveground, a common practice for areas that flood. According to HistoryMiami, the woman in the photo, community activist Esther Maye Armbrister, petitioned the city to create historic markers for the cemetery. Armbrister passed away 20 years ago at the age of 81.
For years, rumors have persisted that Michael Jackson’s "Thriller" music video was shot here, though the director of the video confirmed it was shot in Los Angeles. Nevertheless, Miamians have claimed to see Jackson’s ghost dancing in the graveyard.
Charlotte Jane Memorial Park Cemetery. 3575 S. Douglas Rd., Coconut Grove.
