The 12 Best Places to Spot a Ghost in Miami

Have you ever walked into a place and felt that ineffable “spooky feeling”? If you’ve ever felt the hairs on the back of your neck stand, a drop in temperature, or a shift in the electromagnetic charge, congratulations: You might have had contact with a paranormal entity.

Horror movies set the expectation that paranormal experiences only happen in abandoned buildings covered in ivy and flanked by naked trees during the dead of winter. But ghosts don’t discriminate. They can also linger in the scorching heat and stifling humidity of Miami. Mysterious and ghastly deaths, suicides, and murders, ever popular in Miami history, are rife with phantasmagorical potential. Dr. Paul George, resident historian at HistoryMiami, and Marlene Pardo Pellicer, a paranormal researcher, shared their collection of stories on the most haunted places in Miami.

1. Alfred duPont Building. One of the first skyscrapers in Miami, the duPont building was built on the site of the demolished Hotel Halcyon from 1937 to 1939. On October 28, paranormal investigator Marlene Pellicer will lead a tour of the duPont , hosted by Exile books in partnership with Lemon Yellow and the Downtown Development Authority. The tour will be accompanied by a zine release, which is made of heat sensitive paper specially designed to for documentation of supernatural encounters.

Because of its rich and long history, the duPont building has plenty of stories to tell. In 1963, Grant Stockdale, a businessman and friend of President John F. Kennedy, died by suicide by jumping from the 13th floor ten days after the president’s assassination. He landed on machinery on the fifth floor. Pellicer says she and another woman in the room had an unusual feeling when they visited the floor during a preliminary investigation.

Through conversations with staff at the duPont , Pellicer is researching several other claims about supernatural occurrences. A maintenance man and a cleaning lady have both reported seeing a mysterious man and a woman who vanish at a second glance. Some of the floors of the duPont are no longer used, but there have been reports of running faucets in bathrooms. In addition, a group of workmen recently came in to do repairs on the air conditioning units on the second floor. Apparently, when they opened a unit, one of the technicians saw a badly burnt man’s face that soon disappeared. The men were so spooked that they wrote an incident report about what they saw.

Pararnormal tour and zine release. Hosted by Exile Books. 9 p.m. Saturday, October 28, at the duPont Building, 169 E. Flagler St., Miami; exilebooks.com. Free to attend, but space is limited. RSVP to info@exilebooks.com.

The Biltmore Hotel State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory

2. The Biltmore Hotel. In the 1929 , a gangster named Thomas “Fatty” Walsh was shot and killed at the Biltmore over a gambling dispute. Rumor is that his ghost haunts the Biltmore, especially the bar, where the glasses and bottles on the shelves are reported to shake mysteriously. Known during his lifetime as a man of indulgence who enjoyed C uban cigars and women, it is hypothesized that he still wanders around the hotel, playing tricks on staff and visitors. His apparition has been seen on the 13th floor, where he was killed, and in bathroom mirrors around the hotel. The mysterious scent of cigar smoke, presumably a manifestation of Fatty, has been reported to follow attractive women around the hotel.

Paranormal investigators report that Fatty is a cooperative and friendly spirit. But he may not be the only soul wandering the hotel halls. A decade after Walsh’s murder, in the 1930s, eyewitnesses reported that a woman walking in front of the Biltmore mysteriously disappeared. More recently, members of the kitchen staff at the Biltmore claimed to have experienced seeing mysteriously swinging doors and inexplicable noises. The next time you visit the Biltmore — for the hotel's annual Halloween party, perhaps — make sure to pay attention to any mysterious smells, sounds, or movements: you may have attracted the attention of a gangster ghost!

Halloween at the Biltmore. 8 p.m. Friday, October 27, at The Biltmore, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; biltmorehotel.com. Tickets cost $110 per person before Oct. 23, or $130 per person afterward.

Deering Estate at Cutler State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory

3. The Deering Estate. The sprawling 444-acre Deering Estate is a hotbed for paranormal activity, say experts. In fact, the estate holds two different ghost tours to share the experience with visitors. The Historic Ghost Stories tour leads participants through the paths walked by Native Americans and Charles Deering, the estate’s owner, who died on site in 1925. On one of the visits, a psychic said she heard the voice of a woman begging for help to save the life of a drowning child. Upcoming tours on October 19 and October 26 have already sold out.

For those prepared to fully commit to diving into the depths of the ghost world, the estate offers a “Spookover,” where a group of volunteer paranormal investigators lead the visitors on an overnight tour to the most active areas on the estate. The Spookover encourages visitors to bring their own equipment that can detect spectral presences. October's Spookover has already taken place, but year-round ghost hunters can grab their pendulums, dowsing rods, EMF meters, voice recorders, and cameras, and get ready to witness some bone-chilling activity at the start of the new year.

Deering Estate Spookover. 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday, January 5, 2018, at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; deeringestate.org/ghost-tours. Tickets cost $65.

Ed Leedskalnin sitting in a chair at Coral Castle State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory

4. Coral Castle. The story of Coral Castle documents perhaps the most extreme reaction to abandonment in history. In the early 1900s, 26-year old Edward Leedskalnin became engaged to be married to his love, Agnes, who was only 16 years old. Just one day before the ceremony, Agnes cancelled the wedding. As a reaction to this loss, Leedskalnin spent the next 28 years building a monument to his devotion for Agnes. He carved and sculpted over 1,100 tons of coral rock using no outside assistance or large machinery, despite the fact that he was a petite man of only 5 feet tall and 100 pounds. He finished building and erecting the massive structure in 1940. He died in his sleep 11 years later at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

When you visit Coral Castle, you’ll be able to witness the pain and labor of unrequited love embedded in tons of coral rock. We can't guarantee you'll see Leedskalnin's ghost. But that type of obsessive dedication sure is haunting.

Coral Castle. Open daily at 8 a.m. at 28655 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami; coralcastle.com. Tickets cost $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $8 for children ages 7 to 12.

EXPAND Miami City Cemetery Miami Ghost Chronicles

5. Miami City Cemetery. Founded in 1987, this is the oldest and only municipal cemetery in Miami-Dade County. Dr. Paul George, whose birthday falls on Halloween, leads an annual walking tour of the cemetery for HistoryMiami. George does not believe in ghosts, but he admits that some inexplicably spooky things have happened during his tours. Once, a man interrupted George’s introduction by laying a carved heart of an animal at the base of the tree as a S anterian sacrifice.

The body of Julia Tuttle, the “Mother of Miami,” in interred at this cemetery. The bodies of the founder of the Burdines department store chain and Miami’s first and third mayors also rest here. While any graveyard will induce creepy feelings, Miami City Cemetery has one especially strange grave, that of Carrie Barrett Miller. After her death, Miller’s husband placed her body in the grave and poured concrete over her. The tombstone reads, “The body of Carrie Barrett Miller would moulded in solid block of concrete. December 4 1926. After the body has gone to dust, her sleeping form will remain.” Creepy.

Ghosts of Miami City Cemetery Walking Tour with Dr. George. 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, October 27, at the Miami City Cemetery, 1800 NE Second Ave., Miami; historymiami.org. Tickets cost $30 for adults, $20 for museum members, and $10 for childrren 12 and under.

Coconut Grove Playhouse HistoryMiami

6. Coconut Grove Playhouse. The playhouse opened in 1927 as a movie theater for Paramount Pictures. Housing over 1,130 seats, the theater was used for many types of performances until it closed in 2006 due to debt. The building has been abandoned and hanging in disrepair for over a decade now, making it an ideal ghostly haunt. Rumor has it that the windows of the theater actually ooze ectoplasm. You can't go inside, but keep an eye on those windows as you wander past. And be sure to wander there soon, because Miami-Dade County plans to demolish most of the structure before rebuilding in the next few years.

Coconut Grove Playhouse. 3500 Main Hwy., Miami.

Villa Paula Photo by Adrian Salgado via Flickr CC

7. Villa Paula. Villa Paula was Miami’s first Cuban consulate for consul Domingo J. Milford. The villa is located in Little Haiti, built in 1926 in a neoclassical architecture style with 10-bedrooms and 18-foot high ceilings. The villa currently functions as an art gallery and exhibition space. But in addition to being known for its beautiful design, the mansion has been rumored to be one the most haunted places in Miami.

The house was named after Milford’s wife Paula, who allegedly died at a young age from complications after a leg amputation. Paula’s ghost, appearing as a one-legged woman with black hair, has been seen wandering the halls. A former owner has said that he often smelled the scent of brewing coffee and fresh roses, when there were none to be seen. Paula reportedly liked keeping a vase of roses on hand.

One source told New Times that he had some bizarre experiences while he lived at the Villa Paula. Once, he said, a friend came to the house to visit him and fell asleep. After waking from the nap, she was possessed by spirit of the dead Paula and talked to him about her life. So, when you go visit Villa Paula to check out the current art exhibition, keep your eyes peeled for some ghostly whisperings — and try to stay awake.

Villa Paula. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 5811 N. Miami Ave., Miami; villapaulamiami.com.

Pinewood Cemetery Miami Ghost Chronicles

8. Pinewood Cemetery. Located in Coral Gables, Pinewood is the oldest cemetery south of the Miami River. The last known burial in the cemetery was in the 1940s, after which the site became overgrown and vandalized. Buried here is the body of Dora Suggs, who was violently killed when she was 29 years old. According to a 1905 newspaper article titled “Foul Murder Near Miami,” in the St. Lucia Tribute, Suggs had been raped, choked, mutilated, and her head had been crushed with a heavy instrument. She was found in the woods near a banana tree. The murder was never solved. If you visit Pinewood Cemetery, be sure to stop by Mrs. Suggs’ headstone and pay your respects. Maybe her spirit will enlist your help to find her murderer.

Pinewood Cemetery. Erwin Road south of Sunset Drive, Coral Gables; coralgables.com.

EXPAND The Colony Theater HistoryMiami

9. Colony Theatre. Located on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, the Colony Theater opened in 1935 as a movie house for Paramount Pictures. Today, it functions as a performing arts venue with regular music, dance, comedy, and theater performances. Actors and visitors have reported hearing mysterious footsteps in the area behind the main stage. People have also reported seeing the apparition of a white toy poodle running around the building. This is South Beach, after all. Even the ghosts have purse dogs. 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; colonymb.org.

EXPAND Esther Maye Armbrister at the Coconut Grove Cemetery HistoryMiami

10. Coconut Grove Cemetery. Known currently as the Charlotte Jane Memorial Park Cemetery and formerly as the Coconut Grove Bahamian Cemetery, the graveyard is a burial site for many members of the area’s African-American and Bahamian residents. The graves are located aboveground, a common practice for areas that flood. According to HistoryMiami, the woman in the photo, community activist Esther Maye Armbrister, petitioned the city to create historic markers for the cemetery. Armbrister passed away 20 years ago at the age of 81.

For years, rumors have persisted that Michael Jackson’s "Thriller" music video was shot here, though the director of the video confirmed it was shot in Los Angeles. Nevertheless, Miamians have claimed to see Jackson’s ghost dancing in the graveyard.

Charlotte Jane Memorial Park Cemetery. 3575 S. Douglas Rd., Coconut Grove.

