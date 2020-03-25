 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Buddah bowl at Delicious Raw is available for takeout.EXPAND
The Buddah bowl at Delicious Raw is available for takeout.
Photo by Gary James

Why "The Great American Takeout" Should Last More Than One Day

Laine Doss | March 25, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected small businesses all over Miami, but so far the hospitality industry has suffered the most crippling blows.

After Miami-Dade closed all bars and restaurants for all but takeout and delivery, businesses quickly attempted to pivot in order to stay afloat. And they aren't alone: The NPD Group, a Chicago-based analytics firm, reports that U.S. restaurant customer transactions declined by 8 percent during the week ending March 15. Two full-service segments, casual dining and midscale/family dining, showed declines of 22 percent and 24 percent, respectively.

Not surprisingly, a coalition of national and regional restaurants formed a campaign to make a dent in the damage.

Related Stories

The premise of yesterday's "Great American Takeout": Encourage Americans to order at least one meal for takeout or delivery, then tag pics of their food with #thegreatamericantakeout on social media.

It was a public-relations effort devised by people from big name chains like Panera Bread, Noodles & Company, Veggie Grill, El Torito, Jason’s Deli, Lemonade, Modern Market, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Tocaya Organica, Torchy’s Tacos, the Habit Burger Grill, and Chevys Fresh Mex.

But Miamians shouldn't allow the aroma of chain-restaurant profiteering to stop us from adopting the practice as our daily mantra during this crisis. All restaurants, chain or non-, employ (and lay off) local workers. The more people inspired to pick up a few sandwiches and help to keep the lights on and the paychecks coming at their favorite local spot, the better.

New Times continues to update our growing list of Miami restaurants offering takeout and delivery. Additionally, we've highlighted some of the establishments that are offering special deals for takeout customers.

Because there's no reason a Great Miami Takeout can't happen on any day.

A few reminders before you call your favorite restaurant to place an order: Delivery services may be reducing or waiving fees for customers, but they're still charging restaurants up to 30 percent commission, so consider picking up your meal. Social-distancing practices like curbside service are becoming increasingly common. And be prepared to pay with a card, because restaurants are going cashless.

And remember to tip generously. Maybe buy yourself some gift cards for later use. And be patient and forgiving of the inevitable glitches. Restaurant owners are simultaneously struggling to stay in business and to feed us. We're all in this together.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >