Have Rosh Hashanah Dinner Delivered This Year

Rosh Hashanah — the Jewish New Year — starts on Friday, September 18. The holiday is steeped in traditions that include apologizing to loved ones and clearing the air to start the new year fresh and eating apples dipped in honey, to ensure you will have a sweet year ahead.

Of course, the best tradition is the lavish meals meant to be enjoyed by the entire family. This year may mark smaller celebrations instead of the multigenerational gatherings that usually would take place.

Tradition still calls for feasting on brisket and matzo-ball soup and all the trimmings. This is why ordering a Rosh Hashanah meal this year makes sense. Here are the best places to get a Rosh Hashanah meal delivered to your doorstep or waiting for you to pick up. Then all you have to do is set the table, reheat some items, and enjoy.

Bill Hansen Catering billhansencatering.com



Bill Hansen Catering is offering delivery of Rosh Hashanah dinners throughout South Florida. Start with apples and honey for all, then choose a first-course option for each guest from pomegranate, grilled melon, and baby gem salad; Florida snapper gefilte fish served with red horseradish, wasabi, and ginger; or grilled Moroccan lamb kabobs with curry yogurt. For an entrée, each guest can choose from braised boneless short rib, apple guava glazed half chicken, or pan-seared local fish. Entrees come with potato truffle kugel, and tzimmes of heirloom carrots and dried figs served family-style. Dessert choices include flourless chocolate torte and honey cake. The meals are priced at $42 per person plus tax. Delivery is free for parties of eight or more. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance at billhansencatering.com.

Doris Italian Market Various Locations

dorismarket.com Various Locations



Doris Italian Market & Bakery offers a special dinner package that includes matzo ball soup; chopped liver; an entree choice of beef brisket, turkey breast, grilled London Broil or roasted chicken; carrot and sweet potato tzimmes; a choice of green bean almondine or broccoli; and a choice of potato pancakes, kugel, or roasted potatoes. Priced at $19.95 per person, the meals can be ordered in advance by emailing customerservice@dorismarket.com or calling 954-572-5269. For store locations, visit dorismarket.com.

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop 2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami

3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

firemandereks.com 2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove



In celebration of Rosh Hashanah, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop will offer whole apple pies at 10% off throughout the month of September. Pies can be ordered in advance or picked up. To order online, visit firemandereks.com.

MK Takeaways 12691 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise

954-669-1366

mktakeaways.com 12691 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise954-669-1366



MK Takeaways is offering a heat-at-home holiday meal for $40 per person (excluding tax and delivery). All meals are accompanied by a round challah and apples and honey. For starters, choose one from chopped liver ans water crackers, crudite with hummus and green goddess dip, parsnip latkes with apple chutney, or smoked salmon dip with pita. Choose one from the "soups and stuff" category which includes chicken noodle soup, matzoh ball soup, and gefilte fish. Choose one entree with choices including pomegranate braised brisket, honey balsamic roasted chicken, and maple glazed salmon. Sides include two choices from toasted Brussels sprouts, honey glazed carrots, green beans, tzimmes, couscous salad, autumn kale green salad, savory potato kugel, crispy smashed za-atar potatoes, and a roasted potato medley. Dessert choices include personal caramel honey apple cake and homemade candies and cookies. Meals can be ordered in single or family-style portions via phone and all orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance. In addition to the Rosh Hashanah menu, MK Takeaways regular menu will also be available for purchase during the holiday.

Med by Marble and Rye at the Lincoln Eatery 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach

305-695-8700

thelincolneatery.com 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach305-695-8700



Celebrate Rosh Hashanah with a special three-course meal. Holiday items include fresh apple wedges and organic honey, sweet gefilte fish, and brisket with mushroom marsala sauce. Side items and desserts include apple kugel, roasted root vegetables, fresh berry cobbler, and caramel eclairs. Dinner is priced at $59 per person. Order 24 hours in advance at lincolneatery.com.

Potions in Motion dinnersinmotion.com



This gourmet catering and events company will deliver a Rosh dinner throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties. Dinners cost $32 per person (plus tax and $10 delivery fee), with a two-person minimum. The meal includes fresh-baked challah buns, bourbon-roasted apples and honey, matzoh-ball soup, gefilte fish slices, mixed green salad with balsamic dressing, roasted chicken with lemon and rosemary, sweet potato and carrot tzimmes, roasted rosemary potatoes, and chocolate soufflé molten lava cakes. Add braised brisket with gravy for a $12 upcharge. The deadline to place an order is at noon on Thursday, September 17. All orders will be delivered on September 18. Meals will be delivered cooked but include heating instructions throughout the afternoon. Orders can be placed at dinnersinmotion.com.