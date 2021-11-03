Turkey and Cranberry Sauce Ice Cream? Salt & Straw Salutes Thanksgiving

click to enlarge What's a Thanksgiving feast without a basket piled high with fresh-baked rolls, slices of tender roast turkey, and sweet potato pie? Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

If your favorite part of Thanksgiving dinner is dessert, then artisan ice cream maker Salt & Straw has a few new flavors worth savoring this holiday season.The Portland-based company recently rolled out its latest month's flavors designed to embrace all things Thanksgiving with its "Friendsgiving: Grateful to Gather" menu.The quirky creamery's themed flavors can be found at local scoop shops nationwide — including those in Wynwood and Coconut Grove — through the end of the month, and are also available for local delivery and nationwide shipping.This year, the Salt & Straw team dreamed up five ice cream flavors meant to evoke the seasonal spirit and flavors of Thanksgiving dinner.Salt & Straw cofounder and head ice cream maker Tyler Malek says he and his team spend weeks creating each new ice cream, from sourcing suppliers and building the ingredients to creating the story that goes with it."At Salt & Straw, we call it our 'theater of flavor.' We like to think of ourselves as producers of a play, telling the story behind the ingredients, partners, and inspiration for every ice cream flavor we create," Malek tells. "As always, we use nostalgia as an ingredient."The Thanksgiving-themed menu idea offers up four brand-new flavors. Get them while they last — while some flavors make a return, the majority won't be seen in the same form ever again.This Thanksgiving, the five new flavors include:A fifth, vegan option stands out as Marek's favorite:The silky, custard-like ice cream is made using an ultra-creamy coconut base flavored with hunks of sugar-crumbled crust and molasses-spiked gingersnap cookies.Each flavor is sold by the scoop ($6.25) and by the pint ($12.50) to take to Friendsgiving gatherings. Ice cream can also be ordered for local delivery through Ubereats and Door Dash or for national shipping through the brand’s website.