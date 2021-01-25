Tripping Animals Brewing Partners With Better Me Movement to Create Community Awareness

For every Better Me lager sale, Tripping Animals Brewing will donate $1 to the Better Me Movement.

Anyone looking to exercise, drink beer, do some good for the oceans, and otherwise have fun should check out Tripping Animals Brewing this weekend.

As a component of its efforts to be a part of the community, the Doral brewery recently partnered with Miami-based Better Me Movement, a fitness-training outfit that's also dedicated to solving the major threats to the oceans; and local artist Max Guevara, to create a weekend of art, exercise, and fun.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. this Saturday, January 30, at Tripping Animals Brewing in Doral. Activities will include an education station that will explain more about Better Me Movement and share material about ocean pollution, an outdoor DJ set beginning at 8 p.m. to close, and merchandise. On Sunday the event will continue with a Better Me Movement boot camp at 11 a.m., followed by fairground games and a closing speech from a yet-to-be-announced special guest.

Originally from Caracas, Venezuela, Max Guevara frequently uses a technique he describes as “organic native,” which is based on aboriginal art in combination with other forms of marine and fossil organic figures. On Saturday he'll demonstrate the technique during a live mural painting.

"If we can use our brewery to help create awareness and support such a great cause, we are happy to do it. In these unprecedented times, it's important that everyone brings a better version of themselves to their community," Ignacio Montenegro, co-owner and cofounder of Tripping Animals Brewing, tells New Times.

The event will also introduce a new beer, Better Me, which represents the collaboration between the brewery, Better Me Movement, and the artist.

The beer, which sells for $12 a four-pack or $6 a pint, is described as a crisp, 6 percent ABV American-style lager. The can artwork is a collaboration between Montenegro, Guevara, and Tripping Animals house artist David Leon.

To keep the green vibes going, the brewery will donate $1 to Better Me Movement's ocean efforts for every sale of Better Me beer.

"It's the perfect beer for a Miami winter," Montenegro says. "And $1 — no matter where you buy this beer — will be donated toward helping this nonprofit with its ocean conservation."

Going forward, Tripping Animals is considering creating a beer specifically for collaborations in an effort to spread awareness of Miami's many nonprofit organizations. The brewery, cofounded in 2018 by Daniel Chocron, Iker Elorriaga, Juan Manuel Torres, and Montenegro — is dedicated to inspiring its patrons and supporting its community.

"We want to make it easy for people to make a difference," Montenegro says. "Big change comes from small actions, and it starts with all of us.”

Tripping Animals Brewing. 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral; 305-646-1339; trippinganimals.com.