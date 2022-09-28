Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival Makes Debut in Boca Raton

Six hours of tequila and mezcal? This is not a test, people.
While two of your favorite liquors are in the Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival’s name, there is oh-so-much more to this inaugural event. It’s happening Saturday, November 5, at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton.
“Music, food, booze, and cannabis are the essential components of a full-on, experience-based festival today,” says Joe Durkin, cofounder and chief experience officer of 3vents, producer of the festival. “And we have all of the components and more with this.”
Music is a big component of the festival. Headliners include local reggae stars Artikal Sound System, who were recently announced for the Okeechobee Music Festival’s lineup and, separately, made waves for filing a complaint against Dua Lipa for her alleged ripping off of a hook for her smash hit, “Levitating.” The Resolvers, Xperimento and Spred the Dub round out the bill.
On the culinary front, food trucks from throughout South Florida will converge on Mizner Park. Confirmed participants include the Wolf of Tacos, Drinking Pig BBQ, Ghost Kitchen Collective, Yakitori Boyz, and Lazy Oyster.
“My favorite part of all of this is definitely the food and the music,” says Durkin. “They will be key to breaking things up, so you’re not just going from shot to shot or drink to drink.”
But, yes, of course, there will be booze, too, and lots of it. Dozens of brands will be onsite serving samples and creative cocktails including Codigo 1530, Cazadores, Herradura, Tanteo jalapeño, Espolòn, and Ghost tequila, among others.
“Some festivals you go to, it feels a bit like you’re going through the motion of just trying to taste as many products as you can,” says Durkin. “ We didn’t want that and have a number of interactive activations so people can tap into educational components, too.”
Among the interactive happenings will be a Casamigos 360-degree photo experience, a virtual “train to Jalisco” with Jose Cuervo, and a Land Rover wrapped in Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston’s tequila, Dos Hombres.
General admission tickets cost $55 and include a welcome margarita, sampling glass, and unlimited samples. VIP tickets, priced at $125, also include a one-hour early entry, complimentary food sections, and access to an air-conditioned VIP garden, among other perks.
Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival. 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, November 5 at Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; sunsettequilafest.com. Tickets cost $55 to $125 via eventeny.com.