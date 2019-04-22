Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Rum and Beer Dinners, Earth Day 2019, and Frita Wednesdays

This week, Crafted by Corsair returns with a four-course beer pairing dinner with M.I.A. Beer Company, Phuc Yea hosts a guided four-course rum dinner, restaurants and bars celebrate Earth Day, and Drunken Dragon launches Frita Wednesdays.

Frita Wednesday at Drunken Dragon . Drunken Dragon, a Korean barbecue spot in South Beach with an accompanying tiki-themed cocktail bar, slings fritas every Wednesday evening, cooked up by the restaurant's new executive chef, Sergio Rivera. Enjoy a Japanese twist on the Cuban classic, where Rivera places a patty made of wagyu and Chinese sausage on a steamed bao bun, with garnishes such as spicy ketchup, tomatoes, and taro chips. 5 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays, at Drunken Dragon,1424 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-397-8556; drunkendragon.com .

Earth Day Miami 2019 Special Deals and Drinks . A special toast to Mother Earth is due. Monday, marks the 49th anniversary of the environmental movement that helped put recycling, carpooling, clean energy, and problems with air and water on our radar and get us thinking more seriously about our share of responsibility in preserving our planet for future generations. For this year's celebration, local restaurants are joining in the fight to protect the environment with delicious, sustainable special offers that draw foodies' attention to the systemic issues that are yet to be resolved. Truth is there is no better way to honor our planet than with a special meal or drink sourced from its bounty. Here, a roundup of where to stop by on Earth Day .

Photo courtesy of Corsair

Thursday evening, AQ Chop House by Il Mulino will host a five-course dinner with wine pairings and live jazz. With pours provided by Santa Margherita and a menu by Il Mulino New York executive chef Michele Mazza, menu highlights include seared sea scallops on a cauliflower purée and topped with wild mushrooms with a glass of sparkling rosé, risotto cacio and pepe cooked with a parmesan crust and served with Pinot Grigio, and spicy chocolate mousse with prosecco.

Crafted by Corsair with M.I.A. Beer Company at Corsair Kitchen & Bar. Crafted by Corsair, the restaurant's monthly beer and dinner series, returns this week with M.I.A. Beer Company. Dig into a four-course dinner ($58) created by executive chef Gordon Maybury and chef de cuisine Derrick Connor, paired with select pours from the Doral-based brewery. Menu highlights include white fish and shrimp ceviche with cucumber jalapeño sorbet, crispy octopus, and sweet potato puree; toasted Bucheron goat cheese with compressed melon, spiced sunflower seeds, and pomegranate dressing; braised beef cheek with potato gnocchi, sofrito pesto, and avocado mousse; and an apple pie tower topped with spiced custard dipping sauce, salted cashew, and blackberry coulis. Each course will be paired with a different brew, including Espresso Stout, One Punch IPA, and Weiss Weiss Baby Berliner. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Corsair Kitchen & Bar, 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6800; jwturnberry.com. Tickets cost $58 via exploretock.com.

EXPAND Cho:Tu's menu is made up of Indian snacks and appetizers. Maska

Cho:Tu Debuts in Miami. Pravin Mascarenhas and Shamsu Lalani, owners of Maska in Midtown, have launched the restaurant's casual counterpart, Cho:Tu. The Indian street-food concept is located next door to its more formal sister establishment.The menu is a collaboration between the two Indian-born partners, filled with affordable comfort food. The meat, gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan specialties are similar to those found at highway rest stops and food stalls in each of the subcontinent's six regions, from Delhi in the north to the southern Indian states. Menu highlights includevegan pani puri, crisp semolina shells with white chickpea stew ($7 for six pieces); samosas stuffed with lamb ($8); bhurji pav, spicy scrambled eggs served with homemade bread rolls ($8); and pav bhaji, a mixed vegetable curry with onions, butter, and homemade bread rolls ($12). 3252 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-971-9100. Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Courtesy of Phuc Yea

Guided Four-Course Rum Dinner at Phuc Yea. Thursday evening, Phuc Yea's cooking class and guided dinner series continues with co-owner and executive chef Cesar Zapata. This month's guided dinner will highlight Ron Diplomatico rum cocktails with a variety of dishes, including Vietnamese-inspired arepas, exotic mushroom crudo, crispy duck with coal roasted plantain purée, and salted chocolate cake with winter-spiced chantilly. Drinks range from a smoked pineapple daiquiri, to the Hot Buttered Rum, made with pho spiced butter, citrus zest, and rum. The series will repeat every fourth Thursday with a different spirit partner. Dinner costs $75. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com. Tickets cost $75 via eventbrite.com.