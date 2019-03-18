Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Citi Taste of Tennis and Spiked Milkshakes at Three

This week, Citi Taste of Tennis Miami returns to the SLS Brickell, Edge Steak & Bar's executive chef Aaron Brooks hosts a cooking class and happy hour with Australian lamb, and Three launches Burger at the Bar with Adrianne Calvo.
Citi Taste of Tennis Miami at the SLS Brickell's Altitude Pool Deck. Returning Monday, the annual event will bring together tennis fans and star athletes for an evening of food and drink cooked up by local chefs. Event headliners include legends Venus Williams and John Isner alongside chef Adrianne Calvo, who will lead a cooking demonstration with players Sascha and Mischa Zverev. Keep an eye out for bites by Brad Kilgore, Makoto Okuwa, Karina Rivera of the newly opened Bachour Coral Gables, and more than a dozen other chefs. A portion of proceeds raised will benefit Ocean Conservatory. 7 to 10 p.m. Monday, March 18, at the SLS Brickell's Altitude Pool Deck, 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; tasteoftennis.com.
Mojo and Mojitos at Havana 1957. This week, Havana 1957 celebrates its sixth anniversary with specials through the weekend. Highlights include a mojo and mojito pairing, in which customers receive a free mojito with an order of any dish that includes mojo; and a discounted version of Havana 1957's signature dish, "La Especialidad de la Casa," which will be priced at $19.57 and includes roast chicken, Cuban gravy, black beans, white rice, and sweet plantains. Monday, March 18, through Sunday, March 24, at Havana 1957, 819 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-397-8683; havana1957.com.
Cooking Class With Chef Aaron Brooks and Australian Lamb at Edge Steak & Bar. Wednesday afternoon, enjoy a private cooking class with Edge's executive chef Aaron Brook featuring Australian lamb and beef. Cook up spring-inspired recipes with Aussie lamb, followed by happy hour featuring a selection of Australian wines and complimentary lamb-inspired appetizers. 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Edge Steak & Bar at the Four Seasons Hotel, 1435 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-381-3190; edgesteakandbar.com
Parcela Opens Inside Life House Little Havana Hotel. Located on the first floor of Life House, Parcela opened this past weekend, specializing in local-minded dishes inspired by the urban agriculture movement of Havana, Cuba. The restaurant serves daily breakfast, with a menu including a Puerto Rican-style sweet bread made by True Loaf Bakery; Florida aguacate, a take on avocado toast prepared with True Loaf's multigrain toast and Florida avocado; and an assortment of Cuban-style
