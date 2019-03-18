Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Citi Taste of Tennis and Spiked Milkshakes at Three

This week, Citi Taste of Tennis Miami returns to the SLS Brickell, Edge Steak & Bar's executive chef Aaron Brooks hosts a cooking class and happy hour with Australian lamb, and Three launches Burger at the Bar with Adrianne Calvo.

EXPAND Citi Taste of Tennis

Citi Taste of Tennis Miami at the SLS Brickell's Altitude Pool Deck. Returning Monday, the annual event will bring together tennis fans and star athletes for an evening of food and drink cooked up by local chefs. Event headliners include legends Venus Williams and John Isner alongside chef Adrianne Calvo, who will lead a cooking demonstration with players Sascha and Mischa Zverev. Keep an eye out for bites by Brad Kilgore, Makoto Okuwa, Karina Rivera of the newly opened Bachour Coral Gables, and more than a dozen other chefs. A portion of proceeds raised will benefit Ocean Conservatory. 7 to 10 p.m. Monday, March 18, at the SLS Brickell's Altitude Pool Deck, 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; tasteoftennis.com.