 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: 800 Degrees Brunch, Free the Whales, and Lychee Summer CelebrationEXPAND
800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: 800 Degrees Brunch, Free the Whales, and Lychee Summer Celebration

Clarissa Buch | June 28, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

This weekend, Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem's 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen launches brunch, and Free the Whales returns to Wynwood with more than 25 different breweries. Plus, Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery hosts a lychee festival, while Minnow Bar hosts its annual Bitter Battle and the Lincoln Eatery celebrates mango season with limited-edition dishes made with the fruit.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: 800 Degrees Brunch, Free the Whales, and Lychee Summer Celebration (6)
Ruben Cabrera

Brunch Launch at 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen. Aventura's 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, co-owned by NBA champions Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem, officially enters the brunch game this weekend. Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant will launch a creative brunch menu complete with spins on breakfast classics alongside Woodfired Kitchen signatures. Highlights include red velvet waffles, dulce de leche French toast, breakfast frittata pizza, chicken and waffles, steak and eggs, and wood-fired shakshouka. Go bottomless with $19 peach bellinis, mimosas, bloody marys, or frosé with the purchase of any entrée. 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, 2956 NE 199th St., Aventura; 305-902-4363; 800degrees.com. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Related Stories

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: 800 Degrees Brunch, Free the Whales, and Lychee Summer Celebration (2)
Jose Gregory Alfonso @beerjezus

Free the Whales at Barter Wynwood. If you've been wanting to get your paws on some rare brewskis, now is your chance. It's time for another Free the Whales, offering suds from breweries galore. For the first time, the shindig will present a bottle release — Hidden Springs Aleworks' Whale Batter (a stout with toasted coconuts, macadamia nuts, and vanilla). One bottle per person will be available. Other participants among the 25-plus breweries are Tripping Animals, the Answer Brewpub, and Country Club Brewing. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Ter., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $110 via eventbrite.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: 800 Degrees Brunch, Free the Whales, and Lychee Summer Celebration (3)EXPAND
Courtesy of Lychee Summer Celebration

Lychee Summer Celebration at Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery. Lychees are strange little fruits, with prickly reddish shells protecting sweet, smooth flesh. Regardless of their weirdness, they're delicious. And this Saturday, the Lychee Summer Celebration will celebrate the fruit. There will be lychee beer, cocktails, raw fruits, and unique lychee-inspired grub. More than 75 vendors will be onsite, and Mr. Nice Guy, AJ & Southern Stampede, and Mantrap will provide the tunes. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery, 30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead; 305-242-1224; schneblywinery.com. Tickets cost $10 to $50 via eventbrite.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: 800 Degrees Brunch, Free the Whales, and Lychee Summer Celebration (5)EXPAND
Courtesy of Minnow Bar

Bitter Battle at Minnow Bar. Saturday, Minnow Bar will host the second annual Bitter Battle, featuring some of Miami’s bartending greats fighting for the title of “Best Negroni.” Witness local industry vets battle it out for bragging rights (and the Gold Negroni Belt) while sampling negroni cocktails. Reigning champ and Minnow’s lead bartender Chris Resnick will defend his title against participants from restaurants and bars including Area 31, the Social Club, Macchialina, Broken Shaker, the Jim & Neesie, Scapegoat, and the 1 Hotel. In addition to drinks, an à la carte menu of food will be available, including $1 oysters. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Minnow Bar, 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-9600; anglershotelmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com; $30 at the door. A portion of the proceeds will benefit No Kid Hungry.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: 800 Degrees Brunch, Free the Whales, and Lychee Summer Celebration (4)
The Lincoln Eatery

Bingo, Bango, That's My Mango Festival at Lincoln Eatery.  Mangos are in peak season, so it's time to eat as many as possible. This Sunday, Miami Beach's Lincoln Eatery will host the Bingo, Bango, That's My Mango Festival. In an ode to the sweetest fruit on Earth, all 13 of the food hall's establishments will create a mango-inspired dish. Additionally, there will be a local mango contest, live demonstrations, vendors, and bingo for prizes. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Lincoln Eatery, 723 N. Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >