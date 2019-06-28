Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: 800 Degrees Brunch, Free the Whales, and Lychee Summer Celebration

This weekend, Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem's 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen launches brunch, and Free the Whales returns to Wynwood with more than 25 different breweries. Plus, Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery hosts a lychee festival, while Minnow Bar hosts its annual Bitter Battle and the Lincoln Eatery celebrates mango season with limited-edition dishes made with the fruit.

Brunch Launch at 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen. Aventura's 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, co-owned by NBA champions Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem, officially enters the brunch game this weekend. Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant will launch a creative brunch menu complete with spins on breakfast classics alongside Woodfired Kitchen signatures. Highlights include red velvet waffles, dulce de leche French toast, breakfast frittata pizza, chicken and waffles, steak and eggs, and wood-fired shakshouka. Go bottomless with $19 peach bellinis, mimosas, bloody marys, or frosé with the purchase of any entrée. 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, 2956 NE 199th St., Aventura; 305-902-4363; 800degrees.com. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free the Whales at Barter Wynwood. If you've been wanting to get your paws on some rare brewskis, now is your chance. It's time for another Free the Whales, offering suds from breweries galore. For the first time, the shindig will present a bottle release — Hidden Springs Aleworks' Whale Batter (a stout with toasted coconuts, macadamia nuts, and vanilla). One bottle per person will be available. Other participants among the 25-plus breweries are Tripping Animals, the Answer Brewpub, and Country Club Brewing. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Ter., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $110 via eventbrite.com.

Lychee Summer Celebration at Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery. Lychees are strange little fruits, with prickly reddish shells protecting sweet, smooth flesh. Regardless of their weirdness, they're delicious. And this Saturday, the Lychee Summer Celebration will celebrate the fruit. There will be lychee beer, cocktails, raw fruits, and unique lychee-inspired grub. More than 75 vendors will be onsite, and Mr. Nice Guy, AJ & Southern Stampede, and Mantrap will provide the tunes. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery, 30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead; 305-242-1224; schneblywinery.com. Tickets cost $10 to $50 via eventbrite.com.

Bitter Battle at Minnow Bar. Saturday, Minnow Bar will host the second annual Bitter Battle, featuring some of Miami’s bartending greats fighting for the title of “Best Negroni.” Witness local industry vets battle it out for bragging rights (and the Gold Negroni Belt) while sampling negroni cocktails. Reigning champ and Minnow’s lead bartender Chris Resnick will defend his title against participants from restaurants and bars including Area 31, the Social Club, Macchialina, Broken Shaker, the Jim & Neesie, Scapegoat, and the 1 Hotel. In addition to drinks, an à la carte menu of food will be available, including $1 oysters. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Minnow Bar, 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-9600; anglershotelmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com; $30 at the door. A portion of the proceeds will benefit No Kid Hungry.

Bingo, Bango, That's My Mango Festival at Lincoln Eatery. Mangos are in peak season, so it's time to eat as many as possible. This Sunday, Miami Beach's Lincoln Eatery will host the Bingo, Bango, That's My Mango Festival. In an ode to the sweetest fruit on Earth, all 13 of the food hall's establishments will create a mango-inspired dish. Additionally, there will be a local mango contest, live demonstrations, vendors, and bingo for prizes. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Lincoln Eatery, 723 N. Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.