Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Vezayuno, Christmas in July, and Chocolates Around the World

This weekend, Veza Sur debuts a breakfast-inspired beer with the BreakfastClub, and the Tank Brewing Co. hosts its inaugural Summer Vibes Lager Fest. Plus, Macchialina brings back chef Mike Pirolo's Sicilian pizza for one night only, and Miami Bar Crawls hosts a Christmas in July event through Brickell.

Courtesy of Caja Caliente

Midnight Breakfast With Caja Caliente at Veza Sur. Veza Sur Brewing Co. has partnered with Miami’s Cuban taco spot Caja Caliente for a one-night collaboration with the BreakfastClub tonight, July 26. The event will include the release of Vezayuno — Veza Sur's sourdough breakfast ale — and an exclusive breakfast menu by Caja Caliente. In addition, BreakfastClub founder Emily Elyse Miller will celebrate the release of her first cookbook, Breakfast: The Cookbook, a collection of hundreds of home-cooking recipes that celebrate morning meals as they're prepared in kitchens around the world. The book will be available for purchase for $50. As a way of bringing a bakery into the brewhouse, Vezayuno was brewed with a homemade sourdough starter, offering flavor notes of orange rind, rye, tart, and grain, and will be available on tap at Veza Sur. 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Veza Sur, 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Tank Brewing Co.

Summer Vibes Lager Fest at the Tank Brewing Co. What style of beer pairs well with Miami's gazillion-degree summertime temperatures? It's lager. The Tank Brewing Co. will launch the Summer Vibes Lager Fest, loaded with fresh taps of its La Playita pilsner, Doppelbock, DH Enigma lager, and a new dunkel. In addition to Tank faves, nearly ten other breweries will be onsite pouring sudsy deliciousness, including Wynwood Brewing, Veza Sur, and MIA. 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Tank Brewing Co., 5100 NW 72nd Ave., Bay A-1, Miami; 786-801-1554; thetankbrewing.com. Admission is free.

Ricardo Trillos of Cao Chocolates. Cao Chocolates

Travel Around the World With Cao Chocolates at Threefold Cafe. Discover the unique flavors of various chocolates, made using cacao beans sourced from around the world, with an interactive tasting experience hosted by Miami's Cao Chocolates at Threefold Cafe in Coral Gables. Small bites and wine will be included as well. 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Threefold Cafe, 141 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 305-704-8007; threefoldcafe.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70 via eventbrite.com.

American Social

Miami Bar Crawls' Christmas in July. You don't have to wait until December to celebrate Christmas. Miami Bar Crawls is bringing the magic of the North Pole to Brickell this Saturday night. Crawl to some of the neighborhood's most exciting bars, including Blue Martini, RedBar, American Social, Better Days, and Batch Gastropub. Enjoy five free drinks and festive specials. Some venues will offer themed decor such as Santa’s workshop and gingerbread houses. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Blue Martini Brickell, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Macchialina

One Night Pizza at Macchialina. South Beach’s Macchialina will bring back chef Mike Pirolo's pizza this Sunday evening. Priced at $22 each, Pirolo's Sicilian pies are prepared with Cinque Stagioni flour imported from Parma, Italy, and set to rise for 72 hours. Pies available include the traditional, topped with 24-month-aged prosciutto, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and arugula; and the specialty La Bianca, with fontina, mozzarella, fiore sardonic, braised broccoli rabe, and Calabrese chili oil. Plus, expect a selection of champagne and spritzes. Because of the limited number of pies available, reserve your pizza and table well in advance. 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com.