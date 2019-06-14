Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Father's Day 2019

Happy Father's Day, Miami. This weekend, restaurants and bars will offer special meals, limited-edition brews, and killer deals. Plus, Sweet Liberty will team up with Secret Burger to offer a one-day-only, off-the-menu dish, and Lure Fishbar will debut an exclusive New York-inspired menu to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

Cao Chocolates' Tenth Anniversary. Tonight Cao Chocolates will celebrate its tenth anniversary by offering food, drinks, and plenty of fresh chocolate. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 14, at 9800 SW 77th Ave., Miami; 305-879-0281; caochocolates.com. Admission is free.

Off-the-Menu Dish With Secret Burger at Sweet Liberty. Together with Secret Burger, Sweet Liberty will offer a one-night-only menu item — a barbecued pork-belly burger ($18) — available only to guests who purchase tickets in advance. It's similar to the bar's signature Buns of Liberty burger but instead calls for a barbecued pork-belly patty. Friday, June 14, at Sweet Liberty, 237 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com. Tickets cost $18 via secretburger.com.

Juicing & Raw Vegan Workshop. Everything Earth Tribe and Ital Vegan Chef will host a workshop on how to start a vegan lifestyle, along with juicing tips and tricks. In the workshop, guests will learn about superfoods and the benefits of juicing as well as make a raw juice. A raw lunch and raw dessert will also be served. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Choices Cafe, 2895 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove. Tickets cost $44 to $50 via eventbrite.com.

Father's Day 2019 Miami Restaurant Guide. It's Father's Day, that special time to show your old man how much you appreciate everything he's done for you. One of the best ways to make his day joyful is to treat him to a delicious meal, particularly one that includes special treats. Here are the best deals at Miami eateries to help you celebrate a fantastic Father's Day. All deals are Sunday, June 16, and do not include tax or tip unless otherwise noted. Reservations are strongly suggested.

Father's Day 2019 Beer Specials at Miami Breweries. Dads love beer, so skip the overpriced tie or watch and treat pops to a few cold ones this Father's Day weekend. From complimentary brews to giveaways and games, killer deals at Miami breweries and bars will help you celebrate the father figures in your life.

From SoHo to SoBe Pop-Up Launch at Lure Fishbar. Since opening its doors five years ago, Lure Fishbar has become a staple in South Beach. To celebrate its anniversary, the restaurant has launched the “From SoHo to SoBe” menu experience, featuring a slate of popular dishes from Lure's flagship in New York City. Highlights include bay scallop crudo with jícama, green apple, jalapeño, and lime vinaigrette; lobster croutons served on toasted sourdough with golden garlic and chilies; a ten-ounce filet mignon; and a two-pound whole lobster stuffed with Dungeness crab, garlic-chili butter, and grilled lemon. Through July 31 at Lure Fishbar, 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-4550; lurefishbar.com.

New Brunches to Try in Miami. Just in time for Father's Day, make a reservation for one of the city's newest brunches. From beachfront affairs to indulgent spreads, there's a recently launched brunch in almost every corner of the region, including Bal Harbour, Brickell, South Beach, Coral Gables, and nearby Fort Lauderdale. From Addikt at W Miami to Artisan Beach House and Dune Fort Lauderdale, here are five to try.