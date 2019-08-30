Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Trader Joe's, Bottomless Brunch, and Labor Day 2019

Before the wrath of Hurricane Dorian, take advantage of this weekend's Labor Day festivities around town. Plus, Biscayne Bay Brewing Company's bottle share returns with tailgate-inspired brews, and Atlantikos at the St. Regis hosts a rosé-fueled Sunday brunch.

Courtesy of Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

Bottle Share at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. Just in time for football season, grab your friends to load up on Biscayne Bay Brewing Company's monthly bottle share. Taking place the last Saturday of every month, owner Jose Mallea and brewer Chris Gil choose their favorite, limited edition bottles, cans, and/or growlers to share with patrons. This month, expect tailgate-inspired brews, including Biscayne Bay's Litehaus Pilsner, along with Palomino Pale Ale from Bootlegger’s Brewery. 3 p.m. Saturday, August 31, at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, 8000 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Daniella Mía

Trader Joe's Is Now Open in South Beach. The floral button-up shirts of Trader Joe's employees have found their home in Miami Beach. The grocery chain's long-awaited South Beach location finally opens its doors this week, marking the California-based company's 19th Florida location and its first storefront in Miami Beach. The new outpost offers all of the same items as any other Trader Joe's store, but this location is unique for the creative way in which South Beach has been incorporated into the store's design. Free coffee and taste tests can be found at "Joe's Beach Bites," and the store's famous two-buck Chuck wine is located by a Lincoln Road-inspired mural depicting Charles Shaw. 1683 West Ave., Miami Beach; traderjoes.com. Open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Courtesy of the St. Regis

Sunday Bottomless Brunch at Atlantikos. Atlantikos, the Greek-inspired restaurant at the St. Regis, is behind a new and luxurious brunch experience in Bal Harbour. Coined Rosé Sundays, the meal includes bottomless pink bubbly, unlimited trips to a buffet, and an unobstructed view of the Atlantic Ocean. The best part: It's open to locals, not just hotel guests. Dining stations are stocked with sweet and savory items, with staples including a meat and seafood area with king crab legs, freshly shucked oysters, and caviar; a robust charcuterie selection along with an assortment of salads; a bakery section with fresh bagels, breads, and croissants infused with fruity jams; and a large dessert spread with a chocolate fountain. But what distinguishes the St. Regis' Sunday brunch from other experiences is its lengthy menu of bottomless rosé wines, champagnes, and the hotel's variation on a classic bloody mary or mimosa. Noon to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the St. Regis Bal Harbour, 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-993-0700; stregisbalharbour.com. $85 per person.

EXPAND The Wharf

Wharfin’ Around the USA: Food & Wine Festival at the Wharf. The Wharf is taking you on a cross-country road trip this Labor Day weekend. The Wharfin’ Around the USA: Food & Wine Festival will offer food, entertainment, and tunes from nine unique American regions, including the Northwest, New England, and the Midwest. To help you explore, the Wharf will offer a road map for you to stamp completed destinations. Once you visit them all, you'll get a free commemorative T-shirt. Safe travels! Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of Yardbird

National Bourbon and Chicken Month Menu Launch at Yardbird. Launching Sunday and continuing throughout the month of September, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar will celebrate National Bourbon and Chicken Month with a special dinner menu featuring chicken and bourbon infusions. Yardbird has also teamed up with Angel’s Envy Bourbon for their “Toast the Trees” September initiative with a charitable Angel’s Envy cocktail included as part of the month-long special menu. Menu highlights include Lewellyn’s fine fried chicken; honey garlic and bourbon glazed salmon with goat milk cheese mashed potatoes; and bacon butterscotch cake with with bourbon caramel sauce. Through September 30 during dinner, at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-5220; runchickenrun.com.

The Citadel

Labor Day at the Citadel. The Citadel has you covered all weekend with yummy treats and events such as a rooftop sesh by DJ Mikee D on Friday night at 8. But the best day of LDW 2019 appears to be Sunday, with drink specials all day, a free workout from Fitspot at 10 a.m., and brunch-time tunes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. courtesy of DJ Kaisa. 11 a.m. Sunday, September 1, at the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free.

