Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: National Rum Day, Midnight Chef's Table, and Gator Barbecue

This weekend, restaurants and bars celebrate National Rum Day with drink specials and events, while Jet Pilot, a weekend tiki bar, debuts in South Beach. Plus, J. Wakefield hosts a college kick-off gator-themed barbecue, and Yardbird's midnight chef's table returns.

National Rum Day

Friday marks National Rum Day, a time to celebrate the rich flavor of the spirit that infamously lubricated pirates and sailors in the 1600s. The main player in many favorite tropical cocktails, such as the piña colada and daiquiri, rum has a long history in South Florida dating to the days of rumrunners trafficking illegal liquor over the open seas. Plus, the region's rich Caribbean culture has made rum the unofficial spirit via the mojito and the Cuba libre. Let's face it: Rum is quintessential Miami. Local bartenders are honoring the Magic City's favorite spirit with National Rum Day concoctions, from classic zombies to creamy mai tais. All cocktails and specials will be available this Friday.

EXPAND Yardbird's chicken and waffles Courtesy of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Midnight Chef's Table at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Have the midnight munchies? Try a late-night beer-pairing dinner. Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Miami Beach reboots the summer edition of its Midnight Chef's Table this week with a multicourse meal paired with beers from Ology Brewing Co. The event, taking place Sunday, begins with light bites and a cocktail reception at 10 p.m., followed by a family-style, four-course pairing dinner. Dishes include charcuterie, steak, and potatoes with smoked onion marmalade, and fudge brownie covered in pretzel ice cream. 10 p.m. Friday, August 16, at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-5220; runchickenrun.com. Tickets cost $85 via eventbrite.com.

The Jet Pilot, a cocktail with a backstory. Kimpton Angler's Hotel

Jet Pilot at Kimpton Angle's Hotel

Every Friday evening beginning August 16, tiki torches on the Sixth Street side of the Kimpton Angler's Hotel will light the way to a world of exotic food and drinks. The outdoor space will be transformed into a tiki paradise with bamboo umbrellas, torches, flamingos, and more. Jet Pilot will be open through Thanksgiving, when the Christmas-meets-tiki pop-up Sippin' Santa takes its place. Minnow Bar's Chris Resnick and his team have created this luau-themed cocktail experience. Executive chef Julian Garriga of the upcoming Seawell Fish 'n' Oyster will offer a themed small-bites menu that includes Spam loco moco, served with fried rice, foie gras, brisket, egg, and XO sauce; a suckling pig sandwich with smoked pineapple relish on a Hawaiian bun; and Hawaiian fried chicken. Bites will be priced between $11 and $16. Seawell, also at the Angler's, is slated to open this fall. 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-9600; anglershotelmiami.com. Friday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

EXPAND Christmas cocktails in July. Courtesy of Blackbird Ordinary

'90s Bar Crawl in Brickell

Saturday, Miami Bar Crawls will host “That’s So '90s Trivia & Bar Crawl” at five participating venues in Brickell. Beginning at 6 p.m. at the host bar, Blackbird Ordinary, attendees will receive a free drink at each spot, along with drink specials throughout the night. Trivia will take place at the start at Blackbird Ordinary, and dressing up is encouraged. Teams that dress up in 90s fashion will get bonus trivia points, and the grand prize for the four winning teams is a $100 cash prize along with “That’s So '90s” glow-in-the-dark medals. 6 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Beat Culture

Beat Culture Bottle Release and Brunch Launch

This weekend, enjoy brunch for the first time at Beat Culture. Plus, the brewery will debut a limited-edition bottle release, the Chismosa Mimosa, a champagne-style beer brewed with Florida oranges. The brunch menu, curated by Eating House's chef Giorgio Rapicavoli, will incorporate beer elements into dishes such as French toast with bacon butter and beer dulce de leche. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, at Beat Culture, 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5413; beatculture.com.

EXPAND J. Wakefield

Drain the Swamp Cookout at J. Wakefield Brewing

Celebrate the season kick-off of college football by barbecuing gator. J. Wakefield's Drain the Swamp Cookout will take place Sunday, complete with beer, food, and turnover chains. Expect gator tacos, gator sandwiches, and smoked gator, alongside non-gator options, such as ribs and pulled pork, as well as classic barbecue sides. The brewers at JWB created a special Drain the Swamp New England-style IPA for the event as well. 4 p.m. Sunday, August 18, at J. Wakefield Brewing, 120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779; jwakefieldbrewing.com. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com.

