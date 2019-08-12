Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Paselito-Eating Contest, Rooftop Movie, and Late-Night Bar Bites

This week, Chug's in Coconut Grove will host a pastelito-eating contest for chef Michael Beltran's birthday, and chefs Michael Lewis of Kyu and Michael Pirolo of Macchialina will team up for a late-night bar event. Plus, No. 3 Social will launch a rooftop movie series, and Paola Mendez's A Taste of Coral Gables will hit shelves.

Macchialina

Bar and Bites at Macchialina

Monday night, chefs Michael Lewis of Kyu and Michael Pirolo of Macchialina will team up for a late-night bar event with crafted cocktails by Kyu mixologist Ilan Chartor and head bartender John Cooper of Macchialina. Highlights include Asian piña coladas, negronis, spritzers, and punches ($10 and up). Cocktails will be paired with complimentary bites such as eggplant Parmesan gyoza with tomato ponzu and Macchialina’s house-made ravioli stuffed with Kyu’s signature beef short rib with fire-roasted kimchee and crushed tomatoes. 10:30 p.m. Monday, August 12, at Macchialina, 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com.

Courtesy of Workshop Collective

Alternative Take at B-Side by Itamae at 1-800-Lucky

Tuesday at B-Side by Itamae, sample a one-night-only à la carte menu created by guest chef Estefania Andrade of Obra Kitchen Table. Highlights include Nikkei hamachi sashimi with smoked avocado, ají dulce leche de tigre, and crispy arepa; vuelve a la vida hand rolls stuffed with shrimp tartare, salsa coctel, fried plantain, guasacaca, and shiso; and corn cake with dulce de leche frosting and a corn-sunflower crumble. 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, at B-Side by Itamae at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; bsidemiami.com.

EXPAND Books & Books in Coral Gables. Johnny Louis/ JLN Photography

A Taste of Coral Gables at Books & Books

From the Biltmore to Talavera, the culinary options in the Gables are stellar. Now many of those spots, their recipes, and the people who define them have been profiled in a book. Paola Mendez's A Taste of Coral Gables hits shelves this week. Books & Books will host a signing with the author, followed by a cocktail reception at the Coral Gables Museum. 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy of No. 3 Social

Rooftop Movie Night at No. 3 Social

Tuesday, No. 3 Social will debut a rooftop movie night showing classic hits such as Pulp Fiction, Selena, and Coming to America. Screenings are complimentary, and food and drinks are pay-as-you-go. Purchase a dinner box — including a sandwich, salad, and a cocktail pitcher for two or two mini champagne bottles — for $40. An à la carte snacks and cocktail menu is also available. Seating is first-come, first-served. This Tuesday's screening of Pulp Fiction will begin at sundown. 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, at No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-395-5811; no3social.com.

EXPAND How many pastelitos can you devour? Ariete

Pastelito-Eating Content and Chef Michael Beltran's Birthday at Chug's

Birthdays are usually a cause for celebration. Most people are content to enjoy a cake with friends, but Michael Beltran of Chug's wanted to throw a bash that was a little more Miami. So he'll host a party complete with a pastelito-eating contest at his Coconut Grove diner. This Thursday, get ready to do some competitive devouring in two divisions. In each competition, the first contestant to eat ten pastelitos — five sweet and five savory — wins. If no one can accomplish the feat, the victor is the last person standing in each category. All of the pastries will be made by Pastelito Papi's Giovanni Fesser, so they will be full-size, high-quality treats. If competitive eating isn't your thing, food and drink specials will also celebrate Chef Beltran's birthday. Terrapin Beer Co. will offer a "Cuban happy meal" ($7) — a frita and a Terrapin beer. In addition, a special luau frita, made with Taylor ham, pineapple, kimchee ketchup, and papitas, will be available. Terrapin will also pour complimentary beer samples from its Krunkles line. Purchase a Terrapin beer and receive a free koozie. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, August 15, at Chug's, 3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-534-8722; chugsdiner.com.