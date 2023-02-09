Miami Food Events This Weekend: Super Bowl, Miami Rum Congress, Paws4you Gala, and More

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include the Super Bowl, Miami Rum Congress, the Paws4you gala, a cookies and cocktails tasting, and Le Chick's burger of the month.
Miami Rum Congress
Miami Rum Congress photo
Miami Rum Congress 2023
Calling all rum lovers — Rum Lab's Miami Rum Congress is back this weekend, featuring a rum education program on Friday, a grand tasting event on Saturday, and an industry soiree on Sunday. From Friday to Sunday, February 10-12, at 6261 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Tickets range from $20-310 via eventbrite.com.
The annual Paws4you gala
Photo by Gabriel Bancora
Motown: Paws4you Gala
The nonprofit animal rescue organization, Paws4you, hosts its annual fundraising gala this Saturday. The night will include cocktails, a formal dinner, a silent auction, and a concert by the Motowners
. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, February 11, at JW Marriott Miami, 1109 Brickell Ave., Miami; Tickets cost $500 via paws4you.org.
Time Out Market in Miami Beach
Photo by Deepsleep Studio
Cookies and Cocktails "Scratchmakers" Tasting
Time Out Market's the Bakery will host a night of cookie tastings. Guests can try seven signature cookie flavors and a cocktail based on their love language. The group will also play a game of "Scratchmakers" to break the ice for meeting new people. 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, February 11, at 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami; Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.
Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday with one of the city's largest watch parties at the Wynwood Marketplace.
The Wynwood Marketplace photo
Super Bowl Sunday
Super Bowl Sunday is just around the corner, and if your living room isn't the place to be on the big day, these lively sports bars and restaurants offer the perfect place to cheer on the NFL's top teams, watch Rihanna during the halftime show, and enjoy some food and drink specials. Find our picks for the best places to watch the Big Game in our guide
.
The Foie-Bulous One
Flow Gallery Food photo
February Burger of the Month
Le Chick has debuted its new burger of the month, the "Foie-Bulous One" ($28). The burger features duck foie gras mousse, blue and swiss cheese, brown butter confited portobello mushrooms, and caramelized onions with miso and truffle aioli. Served through February at 310 NW 24th St., Miami; lechickmiami.com.