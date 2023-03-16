Miami Food Events this Weekend: Adult Bounce House, Ocky Way Pop-Up, and St. Patrick's Day

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include the Monster adult bounce house, St. Patrick's Day celebrations, the Ocky Way pop-up, and a Pan Con Podcast dinner.
Time to unlock your inner child in this adult bounce house.
The Monster Party Playground
This weekend, adults finally have a place to release their inner child. The Monster is doing its first U.S. city visit in Miami with a giant bounce house featuring drag shows, retro games, and karaoke. The space will have a curated selection of street food and cocktails. 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, to Sunday, March 26, at Lummus Park (Ocean Dr. between 11th and 12th St.); Tickets start at $19 for Florida residents via themonster-usa.com.
TikTok legend Ocky Way is bringing Brooklyn flavors to Miami.
TikTok’s the Ocky Way at Tropical Distillers
General Ock
from the Ocky Way, famous for his cheese pulls and innovative sandwich recipes, is coming to Miami for one day only. The pop-up at Tropical Distillers will offer chopped cheese sandwiches and a special J.F. Haden’s cocktail included in general admission. 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at 2141 NW 10th Ave., Miami; $30-40 via eventbrite.com.
Ready for St. Patrick's Day?
Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in South Florida
Miami is celebrating the green-themed holiday with Guinness draft and Irish whiskey. If you are still looking for a place to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, New Times
put together a list
of events, pub crawls, festivals, and block parties.
Pan con Podcast dinner and cocktail pairings
Pan Con Podcast, Dinner, and a Reading at the Gibson Room
Michael Beltran's Pan Con Podcast is hosting a reading of the script for The Walls Have Ears
by writer Robby Ramos and director Gabriel José Bonilla. The event includes a dinner with a special menu of dishes and cocktail pairings from the Ariete Group. 7 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at 222 SW 22 St., Miami. Tickets cost $150 via Eventbrite.