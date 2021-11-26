SOBEWFF Artisan Food Market, Miami Wine Festival, Toys for Tacos, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

click to enlarge Inside Cantina Catrina Photo via Cantina Catrina

Cantina Catrina Weekend Brunch

click to enlarge Beach House in Pompano Beach hosts a free yoga class on the beach this weekend. Photo courtesy of Beach House

Beach House Yoga on the Beach

click to enlarge The Miami Wine Festival returns this weekend to the Women's Club of Coconut Grove. Photo courtesy of Miami Wine Festival

Miami Wine Festival

click to enlarge The South Beach Wine and Food Festival relaunches its Artisan Food Market this weekend. Photo courtesy of Brustman Carrino PR

South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Artisan Food Market

click to enlarge Donate to Toys for Tots with a special event at The Lincoln Eatery on Black Friday. Photo courtesy of Cilantro 27

Toys for Tacos at the Lincoln Eatery

This weekend, celebrate the post-Thanksgiving craziness with a Black Friday brunch, wind down with the Miami Wine Festival, or find the perfect gift while roaming the South Beach Wine and Food Festival's Artisan Market.Holiday shoppers can stop by and enjoy Cantina Catrina’s weekend brunch a day early on Friday. Guests can order signature dishes like the Huevos Veracruzanos — corn tortillas filled with Mexican scrambled eggs, red guajillo sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, red onions, and refried beans — alongside bottomless margaritas or Micheladas ($15.95 with purchase of any entrée) or enjoy the new paloma mimosa, a sparkling wine served with a paloma cocktail popsicle.Here's a new way to honor your sun salutations: roll up to Beach House and roll out your mat for a beachfront yoga session hosted by Yoga Joint. The Beach House in Pompano Beach will offer the free class on Sunday. After, participants can head to the restaurant to indulge in a complimentary drink, 15 percent off brunch, and 20 percent off water rentals from nearby American Watersports.This weekend, forget the holiday craziness and sip on wines from around the world at the Women’s Club of Coconut Grove. The Miami Wine Festival features over 100 fine wines, champagne, and sparkling wines from nearly a dozen countries including Italy, Spain, France, Argentina, Chile, Portugal, South Africa, Australia, and Germany. The event includes live music, an indoor/outdoor setting, the ability to try the wine and buy it onsite, and food pairings with cheese, charcuterie, fruit, and chocolate as well as five local restaurants offering complimentary samples.Back for another season, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Artisan Market returns this weekend to its original location along the festival's iconic stretch of Lincoln Road. The collaboration with Lincoln Road Business Improvement District presents the ultimate kickoff to SOBEWFF 2022 and will take place monthly through April in anticipation of the annual event. The market will include a rotating roster of Miami's best eats with over 75 small food entrepreneurs and homegrown businesses showcasing their artisan creations.To celebrate the season of giving, take time out from your Black Friday shopping to head to the Lincoln Eatery to support Toys for Tacos. Bring any new, unwrapped toys for donation to Toys for Tots and receive a free taco from Cilantro 27, the food hall’s Peruvian cuisine-inspired ceviche bar. The event will feature live music, happy hour specials, and a plethora of food choices from over 12 eateries. Feeling festive? Don't miss the Ugly Sweater Competition with a first prize of a $50 bar tab at Lincoln Eatery's Miami Vice.