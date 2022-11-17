Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include La Mar's brunch experience, the World Cup 2022 guide, Le Chick's November burger of the month, and a Wagyu experience.
This legendary weekend brunch is back.
La Mar's Brunch Experience
After a two-year hiatus, La Mar's brunch is back. This Brickell restaurant's weekend brunch has hot and cold food stations, tableside chaufa aeropuerto to share, a choice of main course, dessert, and two hours of brunch cocktails for $135 per person. 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, at 500 Brickell Key Drive; Reservations via sevenrooms.com.
Lost Boy is downtown's go-to spot for the games.
World Cup 2022 Watch Guide
As the World Cup kicks off this Sunday, November 20, you're going to want to figure out the best place to watch the games. New Times
has compiled a list
of where
to watch the matches based on what country you're cheering for. Get the vuvuzelas out and check out some of the favorite sports bars in Miami including 305 Sports Bar; Batch Gastropub; Boteco; and Fritz and Franz Bierhaus.
New burger of the month at Le Chick
The Flamingo Bun
Le Chick has announced its November burger of the month: the flamingo bun. The burger ($26) is made of swiss cheese, grilled compressed spicy pineapple, pickled red cabbage, Lolo Rosso lettuce, and ube-clarified bacon aioli on a toasted ube brioche bun. Through November, at 310 NW 24th St, Miami; lechickmiami.com.
Wagyu experience at Casa Sensei
Interactive Wagyu Experience
Casa Sensei has launched its grill-you-own Wagyu experience. You can choose from five to 1en ounces of Wagyu beef and grill at your table with a Japanese smokeless grill; prices range from $99 to $179. Guests can add a Japanese whisky flight for $75. Friday through Sunday, at 1200 E. Las Olas Blvd Suite 101, Fort Lauderdale; Advanced reservations are required via 954-530-4176; casasensei.com.