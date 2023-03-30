Miami Food Events This Weekend: Le Dîner en Blanc, Taste At the Track, and Savor SoFlo

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include Le Dîner en Blanc, Taste at the Track, Savor SoFlo, and a Mad Hatters-themed brunch.
The pop-up is returning to Miami for its 2023 edition.
Diner En Blanc Miami
Le Dîner en Blanc
The French dinner pop-up that travels to more than 85 countries worldwide is coming to Miami. The event celebrates people coming together in a chic picnic. Guests must bring their own table setting and picnic basket or order ahead
. An all-white dress code is enforced. 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, at a secret location to be revealed after registration via register.dinerenblanc.com.
Gulfstream Park Village hosts "Taste at the Track."
Photo by Cris Morales
Taste at the Track
Taste at the Track is back with a wine-and-dine tasting event. The all-you-can-eat experience that overlooks the racetrack will feature charcuterie, cheeses, and gourmet tapas paired with a variety of wines. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Flamingo Room at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach. Tickets cost $125 via ticketmaster.com. Event is 21+.
Savor SoFlo returns to Hollywood Beach for its third year this weekend.
Savor SoFlo photo
Savor SoFlo Festival
The two-day food festival is back for its third year in Hollywood Beach. Its grand tasting village will feature interactive cooking demonstrations, unlimited access to food, wine, and beer samples, and live DJ entertainment. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at 357 Johnson St., Hollywood; Tickets cost $95 to $135 via savorsoflo.com.
The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove photo
Mad Hatter's Spring Brunch
Isabelle's Grill Room & Garden is bringing a piece of wonderland to its brunch. Guests can enjoy their food Mad Hatter-style with three special cocktails designed by food curator Gio Gutierrez including "Through the Looking Glass," described as "a mojito meets an old fashioned." 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday through May 28, at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, 3300 SW 27th Ave., Miami; ritzcarlton.com.