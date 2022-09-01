Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Miami Food Events This Weekend: Bottled Blonde, "Ladies' Late Nights," and Labor Day Weekend Cookout

September 1, 2022 9:00AM

Calamari appetizer from La Romanita.
Calamari appetizer from La Romanita. Photo courtesy of La Romanita
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Labor Day weekend kick-off with Trey Songz, "Ladies' Late Nights," Brazilian Independence Day, and a Labor weekend cookout.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]
click to enlarge
Labor Day weekend with Bottled Blonde
Photo courtesy of Bottled Blonde

Kicking off Labor Day Weekend with Trey Songz at Bottled Blonde

If you want to party this Labor Day weekend, Bottled Blonde is ready for you. This Friday, artist Trey Songz will host and perform at the kick-off party for Labor Day weekend. Bottled Blonde will be offering specials only available this weekend including spicy watermelon frozen margaritas ($11) and 12-hour slow-cooked BBQ pulled pork sliders ($18). 10 p.m. Friday, September 2, at 2838 NW Second Ave. Bldg. 2, Miami; Free admission but reservations are recommended via 480-297-9888; bottledblondepizzeria.com.

click to enlarge
Prosciutto and baby arugula pizza at La Romanita
Photo courtesy of La Romanita

"Ladies' Late Nights" with La Romanita

Calling all ladies to a night of live music and dancing. Starting September 2, late nights will have live entertainment and all ladies sitting at the bar and terrace areas can enjoy complimentary margaritas from 10 p.m. to closing. La Romanita is a new restaurant in Hialeah with food influenced by Cuban and Italian cuisine. The menu includes pizzas and pasta, seafood, wines, and signature drinks. 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at 7755 W Fourth Ave., Hialeah; 305-400-8727.
click to enlarge
The Wharf Miami
Photo courtesy of Breakwater Hospitality Group

Celebrate Brazilian Independence Day

Independence Day in Brazil is September 7, but you can start celebrating now and take advantage of the long weekend at the Wharf Miami. The event will include live entertainment with samba dancers in true Brazilian fashion. A specialty bar will be available with 14 different flavors of Brazil's signature drink: the caipirinha. Classic caipirinha pitchers can be purchased for $25. Noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, September 3, at 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; Free admission, but reservations are suggested via eventbrite.com.

click to enlarge
The Upside rooftop at the Moxy Miami
Photo by Michael Kleinberg

Labor Day Cookout at the Moxy Miami

If barbecue is more your speed for Labor Day weekend, head to the Upside at the Moxy Miami. The rooftop lounge will host a cookout including pulled pork sandwiches ($15), elote ($5), strawberry shortcake ($5), various cocktails, wines, and beer. From 8 to 10 p.m. guests can enjoy the live performance from Spektora. 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday, September 4, at 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; Free for Moxy Hotel Guests, $10 for outside guests. Ticket includes one select spritz cocktail via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Drink, eat, and brunch with Miami New Times.
Photo courtesy of Miami New Times.

Get Your New Times' Out to Brunch Tickets

This weekend, be sure to buy your tickets for New Times' Out to Brunch. From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, Regatta Park in Coconut Grove transforms into a magical brunch party with unlimited bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants paired with endless brunch-themed beverages, music, and tons of fun. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Al Crespo 1941-2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation