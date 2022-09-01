Miami Food Events This Weekend: Bottled Blonde, "Ladies' Late Nights," and Labor Day Weekend Cookout

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Labor Day weekend kick-off with Trey Songz, "Ladies' Late Nights," Brazilian Independence Day, and a Labor weekend cookout.
Labor Day weekend with Bottled Blonde
Photo courtesy of Bottled Blonde
Kicking off Labor Day Weekend with Trey Songz at Bottled Blonde
If you want to party this Labor Day weekend, Bottled Blonde is ready for you. This Friday, artist Trey Songz will host and perform at the kick-off party for Labor Day weekend. Bottled Blonde will be offering specials only available this weekend including spicy watermelon frozen margaritas ($11) and 12-hour slow-cooked BBQ pulled pork sliders ($18). 10 p.m. Friday, September 2, at 2838 NW Second Ave. Bldg. 2, Miami; Free admission but reservations are recommended via 480-297-9888; bottledblondepizzeria.com.
Prosciutto and baby arugula pizza at La Romanita
Photo courtesy of La Romanita
"Ladies' Late Nights" with La Romanita
Calling all ladies to a night of live music and dancing. Starting September 2, late nights will have live entertainment and all ladies sitting at the bar and terrace areas can enjoy complimentary margaritas from 10 p.m. to closing. La Romanita is a new restaurant in Hialeah with food influenced by Cuban and Italian cuisine. The menu includes pizzas and pasta, seafood, wines, and signature drinks. 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at 7755 W Fourth Ave., Hialeah; 305-400-8727.
The Wharf Miami
Photo courtesy of Breakwater Hospitality Group
Celebrate Brazilian Independence Day
Independence Day in Brazil is September 7, but you can start celebrating now and take advantage of the long weekend at the Wharf Miami. The event will include live entertainment with samba dancers in true Brazilian fashion. A specialty bar will be available with 14 different flavors of Brazil's signature drink: the caipirinha. Classic caipirinha pitchers can be purchased for $25. Noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, September 3, at 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; Free admission, but reservations are suggested via eventbrite.com.
The Upside rooftop at the Moxy Miami
Photo by Michael Kleinberg
Labor Day Cookout at the Moxy Miami
If barbecue is more your speed for Labor Day weekend, head to the Upside at the Moxy Miami. The rooftop lounge will host a cookout including pulled pork sandwiches ($15), elote ($5), strawberry shortcake ($5), various cocktails, wines, and beer. From 8 to 10 p.m. guests can enjoy the live performance from Spektora. 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday, September 4, at 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; Free for Moxy Hotel Guests, $10 for outside guests. Ticket includes one select spritz cocktail via eventbrite.com.
Drink, eat, and brunch with Miami New Times.
Photo courtesy of Miami New Times.
Get Your New Times' Out to Brunch Tickets
This weekend, be sure to buy your tickets for New Times'
Out to Brunch. From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, Regatta Park in Coconut Grove transforms into a magical brunch party with unlimited bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants paired with endless brunch-themed beverages, music, and tons of fun. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70.