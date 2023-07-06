Miami Food Events This Weekend: Mango Festival, Icon Series Collaboration, Mojito Festival

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include the Fairchild's Mango Festival, SuViche's new brunch, Miss Crispy Rice's Icon series collaboration with chefs in Miami, and a Mojito Festival.
Everything's coming up mangos this weekend at Fairchild.
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden Mango Festival
For three decades, Fairchild has celebrated Miami's favorite tropical fruit with its annual mango festival. This weekend, the all-things-mango festival is back, featuring mango-inspired food and drink, mango tree sales, mangos for purchase, mango cocktails, and a signature mango brunch with a lineup including Niven Patel, Allen Susser, and other favorite Miami chefs. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9, at 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $24.95 for adults and $11.95 for kids 6 to 12 (free for kids under 6) via ftbg.ticketapp.org.
SuViche sounds a new brunch alert!
New Brunch in Doral
SuViche has launched a new brunch menu combining Peruvian and Asian cuisine. The menu highlights include the chicken and camote waffles, pork belly hash, TNT toast, causa frita benedict, and the SuViche benedict. The cocktail menu includes "Tower Specials" for parties of four or more, including mango bellinis and a lychee white sangria. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, at 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Ste. 148, Doral; suviche.com.
Miss Crispy Rice's new omakase series
Miss Crispy Rice's Icon Series
This Sunday brings the launch of Miss Crispy Rice's Icon Series, a collaboration with iconic chefs in Miami. The first dinner will feature dishes from James Beard finalist Brad Kilgore for a 16-course omakase. Confirmed chefs for the series' next installments include Michael Schwartz and Norman Van Aken. Three seatings at 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9:15 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at 2335 N. Miami Ave. Ste, Miami. Dinner costs $150 per person via exploretock.com.
View from the top
Mojito Festival at Rosa Sky
If mojitos are your thing, Rosa Sky celebrates mojito day this Sunday. The rooftop bar will offer unlimited mojito samples from four premium liquor brands: Santa Teresa, Ron Zacapa, Papa's Pilar, and Tito's vodka. The brunch menu will be available à la carte during the event. 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at 115 SW Eighth St., Miami. Tickets cost $35 per person via exploretock.com.