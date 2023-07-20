Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Barbie Parties, Boozy Paletas, and Brunch de Barrio

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include a birthday bash at the Gibson Room, a mashup at Shots Bar in which Barbie meets the Wild West, a chic Barbie party at lovely Rosa Sky, an early toast to national tequila day in Key Biscayne courtesy of the Summer Del Sol series, and brunch de barrio at Quinto's.
Food and drink specials for the first anniversary
The Gibson Room photo
The Gibson Room Birthday Bash
To celebrate one year since opening on 22nd Street in Shenandoah, the Gibson Room
has ginned up an evening filled with food and drink specials. Start with $1.50 oysters paired with a list of $10 cocktails and wines by the class from 5 to 7 p.m. From 10 p.m. till closing, specialty cocktails are $9, and there's complimentary sparkling wine for the birthday toast. Oh, and the "Chef's Timpano" returns for the night — while supplies last. 5 p.m. till close, Friday, July 21, at 2224 SW 22nd St., Miami; 305-570-4311; thegibsonroommiami.com.
Everything's coming up pink at Shots for the Barbie movie premiere — even the cowboy hats!
Shots Bar Miami photo
Barbie Meets the Wild West
This weekend the awaited Barbie
movie opens and Shots Bar
is throwing a weekend-long Barbie bash — with a Wild West twist in honor of national cowboy day. To stay on theme, guests can order pink shots like the "Unicorn" or go all out with one of the pink bucket drinks to share. The bar will offer 25 percent off before midnight to guests dressed in cowboy boots or hats. 7 p.m.Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23, at 311 NW 23rd St., Miami; shotsbar.com.
The signature pink cocktail at Rosa Sky
Rosa Sky photo
Pink Paradise Party at Rosa Sky
If you're more of a rooftop Barbie-theme partier, Rosa Sky Rooftop
will live up to its rose-hued name all weekend long. The all-pink rooftop will have Barbie-inspired photo ops and a variety of pink cocktails, including the signature "Rosa Sky" and the "Golden Hour." The dress code is pink and dolled up in true Barbie style. Friday, July 21, to Sunday, July 23, at Rosa Sky Rooftop, 115 SW Eighth St., Miami; Reservations via exploretock.com.
The "White Lotus" is made with Casa Del Sol Blanco tequila, coconut milk, fresh lime, yuzu liqueur, and a black sea salt rim.
Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne photo
Summer Del Sol Series at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne
National tequila day isn't till Monday, July 24 — but you can start celebrating this Saturday courtesy of the Summer Del Sol series at Dune Burgers on the Beach at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. The collaboration with Casa Del Sol tequila features boozy paletas ($10) and a variety of specialty cocktails ($15), including a key lime mojito and the "White Lotus." 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, at Dune Burgers on the Beach at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne; ritzcarlton.com.
A brunch spread at Quinto
Quinto photo
Brunch de Barrio at Quinto
A new brunch series at Quinto features street-food classics with a modern twist. The brunch features bottomless sips and endless à la carte items, including dishes like ostras y michelada (oysters with beer), huevos rancheros divorciados, and tabla de carne (mixed grill). Cocktails include a michelada and a blood orange pisco sour. To complete the experience, choose from desserts, including a tostada de tres leches and a pastel de elote. Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at 788 Brickell Plz. (at the East Hotel Miami), Miami; $75 per person; 786-805-4646; easthotels.com.