Free Popeyes Sandwiches, Genuine Burger, Luca Osteria Opening, and Other Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, South Beach Wine and Food Festival's Lincoln Road market returns with a new lineup of local vendors — and a sponsorship from Popeyes. (Stop by early to snag a free fried-chicken sandwich.) Giorgio Rapicavoli's Luca Osteria debuts in Coral Gables, Michael Schwartz launches a delivery-only burger concept, and Sweet Liberty's pop-up at the Shelborne hosts a Sunday barbecue series.

EXPAND Luca Osteria opens this weekend. Photo by FujifilmGirl

Giorgio Rapicavoli's Luca Osteria Opens in Coral Gables

Eating House chef/owner Giorgio Rapicavoli will open his latest project this weekend: Luca Osteria, named after his two-year-old son. Located on Giralda Avenue, Luca Osteria brings an Italian-inspired menu to Coral Gables, including a selection of house-made pastas — dishes such as linguine alle vongole with Florida clams, wine, lemon, and pickled garlic butter; an entrée of pappardelle ragù Bolognese with beef short ribs, mortadella, and nutmeg; and another main course of orecchiette with broccoli coated with black olive, pecorino, and Calabrian chili ragù. Pasta aside, a signature Luca burger is made with dry-aged beef, red-wine onions, fontina cheese, and black truffle. Traditional and natural wines will be offered, along with a list of classic and signature cocktails. Opening at 5 p.m. Friday, February 26, at 116 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 305-381-5097; lucamiami.com.

Order a Michael Schwartz-made burger straight to your door. Photo courtesy of Genuine Burger

Michael Schwartz's Genuine Burger Delivery-Only Concept Launches

This weekend, indulge in chef Michael Schwartz’s new virtual restaurant: Genuine Burger, powered by Reef Neighborhood Kitchens. Menu highlights include the "Secret" burger, topped with two slices of melted American cheese, crispy fried onion rings, two pieces of Applewood bacon, and a slathering of Ranch dressing; a BBQ brisket burger with caramelized onions, melted American cheese, smoked brisket with a BBQ glaze, all the fixings (tomato, lettuce, red onion, pickles), and a half-sour pickle on the side; and the pork belly burger, with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, BBQ glazed pork belly, and a fried egg cooked over easy. Order items via UberEats or GrubHub. instagram.com.

EXPAND Sweet Beach at the Shelborne Hotel Photo by Michael Pisarri

Sweet Beach BBQ Sunday at the Shelborne South Beach

Earlier this year, Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. launched Sweet Beach at the Shelborne South Beach. Now, they're hosting a weekly Sunday barbecue series called "Beach Please." Expect bites by chef Michelle Bernstein, including a juicy eight-ounce burger; choripan; and grilled prawns in a green chili-coconut sauce; alongside cocktails such as lychee cucumber coolers and South Beach vodka spritzes. Beginning at noon every Sunday, at the Shelborne South Beach, 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; shelborne.com.

EXPAND Brunch with your pup this weekend. Photo courtesy of Brimstone Woodfire Grill

Bark 'n' Brunch at Brimstone

Bark 'n' Brunch is back at Brimstone Pines. This Saturday, enjoy brunch dishes and bottomless mimosas while the pups chow down on a selection of specialty bowls and "puptails" (puppy cocktails) made from Brimstone's house-made bone broth. A limited dog-friendly food menu will also be available, featuring "Awoof con pollo," with chicken, rice, and seasonal veggies; "filet pupnon," with petit filet tips and sweet potatoes; and "No Cats Allowed," with egg whites, smoked salmon, and sweet potatoes. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 27, at Brimstone Pines, 14575 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines; 954-430-2333; brimstonewoodfiregrill.com. Admission is free; brunch is pay as you go.

Inside Kush Hialeah Photo courtesy of Kush Hialeah

Kok Sh*t Bingo at Kush Hialeah

This Sunday, stop by Kush Hialeah for the first edition of "Kok Sh*t Bingo." Purchase drinks to earn a free raffle ticket with a corresponding number. Then, at exactly 3:05 p.m., a live chicken will be placed in an outdoor chicken coop with a bingo board below it. Whatever number the chicken poops on is the winner, with the entire process running anywhere before five minutes to as long as it takes for the chicken to poop. Raffle tickets are limited but can be obtained with the purchase of any featured cocktail by Skyy Vodka (one ticket per drink) or by donating to Miami Animal Rescue, which earns two tickets. Prizes include a $50 Kush Hospitality Group gift card, $50 Kush Hialeah bar tab, and swag bags. Plus, enjoy a live bluegrass performance by Lonewolf and indulge in a whole gator served Caja China-style. Note from the Kush team: No chicken will be harmed or served during the event. Beginning at noon, Sunday, February 28, at Kush Hialeah, 1000 E 16th St., Hialeah; 305-887-8863; kushhospitality.com.

EXPAND Pastelito Papi will be among more than a dozen vendors at this weekend's South Beach Wine & Food Festival Artisan Food Market on Lincoln Road. Photo courtesy of Paselito Papi

South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Artisan Food Market on Lincoln Road

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival's (SOBEWFF) monthly market, launched in January to help support local restaurants and businesses hurt by the pandemic, will return Sunday with a new line-up of vendors and a sponsorship from Popeyes. Up for grabs are 500 free fried-chicken sandwiches courtesy of Popeyes, alongside bites from Paleta 305, Honeybee Doughnuts, Bagel Balls, Paselito Papi, and Taquiza Tacos, among others. The monthly outdoor market, a collaborative effort from Lincoln Road BID board member Lyle Stern and SOBEWFF founder Lee Brian Schrager, will run the last Sunday of every month leading up to the 2021 festival, which has been pushed back from its traditional mid-February time slot to the weekend of May 20-23. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, February 28, located on Michigan Ave. between Lincoln Lane North and Lincoln Lane South; sobewff.org/market.