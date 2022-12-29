Miami Food Events This Weekend: Pizza and Champagne, Kiss Me Amore, and Hangover Brunches

Welcome to the last weekend of 2022. This weekend, ring in 2023 with pizza and champagne then eat your headache away with a hangover brunch.
Pizza from DC Pie Co.
Photo courtesy of DC Pie Co.
Pizza and Champagne
DC Pie and Dom's Brickell join forces to host the nighttime version of the popular "Slices & Spritzes" brunch for New Year's Eve. Guests will get unlimited two-topping personal pizzas and champagne for two hours for $60 per person. The special ends at midnight. The party features a DJ and the Times Square ball drop will be screened. 5 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at 1010 Brickell Ave., Ste. 200, Miami; dcpieco.com; domsbrickell.com.
Carpaccio di Manzo is part of the curated menu for the New Year's Eve dinner.
Sophia Design District photo
Kiss Me Amore
Sophia Design District is celebrating the new year with a curated dinner menu. Guests can choose from the à la carte seating or the prix-fixe menu ($325) with three courses, dessert, and a 375 ml Veuve Cliquot bottle per two guests. 5 p.m.
à la carte and 8:30 p.m. prix fixe Saturday, December 31, at 140 NE 39th St. #133, Miami; Reservation required via opentable.com.
Sangria de sandia is a tropical and savory take on the classic bloody mary.
Beaker & Gray photo
Beaker and Gray's Hangover Brunch
If a hangover recovery for you means bottomless brunch and drink specials, Beaker & Gray will feature the "Sangrita de Sandia" during its hangover brunch. The drink is a watermelon sangria made with Arquitecto Blanco tequila designed to bring you back to life after a night of partying. Brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 1, at 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; Reservations via resy.com.
Inside Phuc Yea
Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea
Phuc Yea's Hangover Brunch
On New Year's Day, Phuc Yea will host a brunch for anyone who needs noodles as a hangover cure. The à la carte menu includes French toast bites, Phuc Yea special pho bo, and salt ’n' pepper shrimp. If you want to keep drinking, bottomless mimosas, sangrias, and bloody marys cost $35 per person. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, January 1, at 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.