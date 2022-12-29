Support Us

Miami Food Events This Weekend: Pizza and Champagne, Kiss Me Amore, and Hangover Brunches

December 29, 2022 8:00AM

Ready for a hangover brunch after the New Year's Eve parties?
Ready for a hangover brunch after the New Year's Eve parties?
Welcome to the last weekend of 2022. This weekend, ring in 2023 with pizza and champagne then eat your headache away with a hangover brunch.

Pizza from DC Pie Co.
Pizza and Champagne

DC Pie and Dom's Brickell join forces to host the nighttime version of the popular "Slices & Spritzes" brunch for New Year's Eve. Guests will get unlimited two-topping personal pizzas and champagne for two hours for $60 per person. The special ends at midnight. The party features a DJ and the Times Square ball drop will be screened. 5 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at 1010 Brickell Ave., Ste. 200, Miami; dcpieco.com; domsbrickell.com.
Carpaccio di Manzo is part of the curated menu for the New Year's Eve dinner.
Kiss Me Amore

Sophia Design District is celebrating the new year with a curated dinner menu. Guests can choose from the à la carte seating or the prix-fixe menu ($325) with three courses, dessert, and a 375 ml Veuve Cliquot bottle per two guests. 5 p.m. à la carte and 8:30 p.m. prix fixe Saturday, December 31, at 140 NE 39th St. #133, Miami; Reservation required via opentable.com.
Sangria de sandia is a tropical and savory take on the classic bloody mary.
Beaker and Gray's Hangover Brunch

If a hangover recovery for you means bottomless brunch and drink specials, Beaker & Gray will feature the "Sangrita de Sandia" during its hangover brunch. The drink is a watermelon sangria made with Arquitecto Blanco tequila designed to bring you back to life after a night of partying. Brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 1, at 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; Reservations via resy.com.
Inside Phuc Yea
Phuc Yea's Hangover Brunch

On New Year's Day, Phuc Yea will host a brunch for anyone who needs noodles as a hangover cure. The à la carte menu includes French toast bites, Phuc Yea special pho bo, and salt ’n' pepper shrimp. If you want to keep drinking, bottomless mimosas, sangrias, and bloody marys cost $35 per person. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, January 1, at 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.
