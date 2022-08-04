Miami Food Events This Weekend: B3 Brunch, Pastelitos Fest, Taste at the Track

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include a boozy brunch, Pastelito Fest 2022, Taste at the Track, Mead Day at Ceiba, and more.
The summer brunch series B3: Boozy Brunch and Beats
Photo courtesy of Osteria Morini Miami
B3: Boozy Brunch and Beats at Osteria Morini
Osteria Morini will host the next event from its summer brunch series this Saturday. The brunch will feature DJ entertainment ranging from disco beats to 80s dance. Dishes include homemade pastas; the Morini smashed burger, crudo bar selections, and battilardo with prosciutto di parma, mortadella, parmigiano “gelato” olives, and crostini. To go with the Italian brunch, guests can enjoy bottomless mix-and-match cocktails for $35.
From noon to 4 p.m. DJ Pride will play an 80s set. Seating from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 6, at 1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-918-1037; osteriamorini.com.
The Pastelito Fest is back for 2022.
Photo by @interiamediahouse
Pastelito Fest at Beat Culture Brewery
Rain or shine, Beat Culture Brewery & Kitchen is ready for its annual Pastelito Fest. The event will be packed with things to try including complimentary pastelitos from Vicky's, a collaboration pastelito with Pastelito Papi, and a special pop-up from Pin Pan Pollo to showcase its guava and cheese wings. The highlight of the night comes from the hosts themselves who will offer pastelito beers (guava, coconut, and blueberry) and a guava honey wine. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 6, at 7250 Northwest 11th St., Miami. Free general admission tickets at eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge Taste at the Track at Gulfstream Park Village
Gulfstream Park Village hosts "Taste at the Track."
Photo courtesy of Gulfstream Park
Gulfstream Park Village will host the Taste at the Track series combining the best of food, drinks, and horse racing. The series kicks off this Saturday with an all-you-can-eat burger and brew tasting. Enjoy beers from local craft breweries such as Funky Buddha, Boulevard Brewery, Biscayne Bay, and Cerveza Tropical. Top picks for burgers include the Pegasus beef burger, the braised pork belly slider, and the venison burger. The tasting will end with assorted desserts including a macaron mini burger. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 6, at the Flamingo Room at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 21 and over event; tickets cost $50 at gulfstreampark.com/events.
Jrk is throwing a Caribbean Jam.
Photo courtesy of Annie Cassius and Julian Cousins
Jrk's National Jamaican Patty Day Celebration
This year, the Jamaican Independence Day and National Jamaican Patty Day fall on the same day, and Jrk is ready to celebrate. The Jamaican restaurant will offer a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its patties including vegan chicken and beef varieties. Guests will also get a first taste of the restaurant's "Sauces by Jrk," a soon-to-launch sauce line. Sign up on the website
for a chance to win a year of free Jrk sauce once launched. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 6, at 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-974-2480; eatjrk.com
Try mead at Ceiba.
Photo courtesy of Marilyn Orozco and Ceiba
Mead Day at Ceiba
Ceiba will be hosting guests for Mead Day with six different magnum bottles. The mead flavors include ginger with blueberry and vanilla; coffee cake with cinnamon and hazelnut; grape cheesecake; cherry coffee; black currant, raspberry, red currant, and white chocolate; and black currant, cherry. and meadowfoam mead. DJ Master Feathers will be at the event. LuchaDough will be present from 2 to 6 p.m. and then Smash Bros Burgers will be on site from 6 p.m. until sold out. 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6, at 4233 SW 75th Ave., Miami; Free event, pay as you eat and drink; ceibasfl.com
New brunch menu from Copper 29 Bar
Photo by The Louis Collection
Copper 29 Bar Has a New Brunch Menu
Every Sunday, guests can enjoy the new brunch menu offered at Copper 29 Bar. Start your afternoon with $25 bottomless mimosas and sangrias. Then choose from new dishes such as a mushroom omelet, croque monsieur, and the Mr. and Mrs. Benedicts. The Mrs. Benedict is prepared with poached eggs, smoked salmon, sautéed spinach, and hollandaise sauce while the Mr. Benedict is prepared with short rib. The brunch will also feature a live DJ set. Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, at 206 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-830-9640; copper29bar.com