 Things to Do in Miami This Weekend: Food and Drink Events August 18-20, 2023
Miami Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Teacher Happy Hour, Veza Sur Anniversary, and Sando Sunday

Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar hosts the happy hour and Veza Sur turns 6.
August 17, 2023
Veza Sur's 6th Anniversary
Veza Sur's 6th Anniversary
This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include a teacher happy hour at Chef Adrianne's, a sixth-anniversary extravaganza at Veza Sur, an Iberian wine tasting at Vinya Table, and a one-day-only "Sando Sunday" at Boia De.

Know of any events that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
A treat for the teachers
Teacher Happy Hour

Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar is giving teachers a treat as the first week of back-to-school wraps up. This Friday, all teachers who present valid proof of identification can enjoy $5 signature sangrias at the bar as part of the exclusive teacher happy hour. 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 18, at 11715 Sherry Ln., Miami; chefadriannes.com.
Wines from Vinya Table
The Grand Iberian Tasting

In partnership with Olé & Obrigado Imports, Vinya Table hosts an Iberian wine tasting. Guests can taste more than 25 wines in a walk-around format featuring Nortico, Caves de São João, Poço do Lobo, Azores Wine Co., and Fitapreta. A credit of $5 from the entrance ticket goes toward the purchase of any bottle with an additional 15 percent off by mix-and-matching more than six bottles. Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 19, at 266 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; $35 via vinyawine.com.
Celebrate with a rooster piñata and cold beer for Veza Sur's anniversary.
Veza Sur's 6th Anniversary

Veza Sur celebrates its sixth anniversary this weekend with a lot of cold beer and live music. The event starts at noon with a DJ set followed by live performances from Alimoña Kush and Los Wizzards starting at 4 p.m. The event also marks the launch of Veza's new flavor, a lychee pilsner, and guests can try their luck with the rooster piñata for prizes. Noon to close, Saturday, August 19, at 55 NW 25th St, Miami; eventbrite.com.
Muffuletta from Boia De
Sando Sunday at Boia De

Back for one day only, the popular "Sando Sunday" sandwiches will be available at Boia De. Guests can find all the classics for purchase ($14), including the fried chicken sandwich, caprese-ish, the Godmother, muffuletta, and chopped salad. Sandwiches are expected to sell out quickly, so guests are encouraged to arrive early. 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out, Sunday, August 20, at 5205 NE 2nd Ave, Miami; boiaderestaurant.com.
