Miami Food Events This Weekend: Prison Pals Anniversary, Smorgasburg's Plant-Based Weekend, and Barks and Bubbles Brunch

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include a Sardinian food and wine festival, Prison Pals' first anniversary, a plant-based weekend at Smorgasburg, and a puppy brunch.
Have an event you'd like featured? Send an email to [email protected]
.
click to enlarge
Sardinian chefs from Sardomare restaurant will showcase a special menu at the "Sa Die de Sa Sardigna."
Sardomare Catering & Events photo
Sardinian Food and Wine Festival
Sardomare Catering will host a "Day of Sardinia" tasting festival. The menu includes welcome appetizers, main courses such as Sardinian gnocchi or pasta risotto style with seafood, and dessert. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 28, at 31 NW Ninth St., Miami; $150 per person via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Prison Pals hosts a weekend-long celebration.
Prison Pals Brewing Company photo
Prison Pals' Oakland Park Anniversary
For its first anniversary, Prison Pals hosts a weekend-long celebration. Enjoy Meat n' Bone
and Luchadough
pop-ups and a DJ set on Friday. On Saturday, Meat n' Bone will host another pop-up while guests sing their hearts out at karaoke night. Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at 3555 N. Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park; prisonpalsbc.com.
click to enlarge
Smorgasburg hosts a plant-based weekend in partnership with Sean Russell.
Smorgasburg Miami photo
Smorgasburg Miami Presents a Plant-Based Weekend
Smorgasburg will host its second-annual plant-based weekend in partnership with Sean Russell
. The weekend will feature more than 12 guest vendors and special events like a sourdough bread-making class by Helen Kim from Oori Bakeshop. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, at 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Bring your puppy to brunch this weekend.
The National Hotel photo
Barks and Bubbles Puppy Brunch at Mareva 1939
Mareva 1939 is hosting a special brunch with a percentage of proceeds to benefit Animal Lovers Rescue
. The event will feature specialty bottomless cocktails, a special brunch menu, and a pet-vendor bazaar. Guests are encouraged to bring their puppies or give a puppy a new home. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; opentable.com.