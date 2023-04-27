Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Miami Food Events This Weekend: Prison Pals Anniversary, Smorgasburg's Plant-Based Weekend, and Barks and Bubbles Brunch

April 27, 2023 8:00AM

Prison Pals celebrates the anniversary of its Oakland Park taproom.
Prison Pals celebrates the anniversary of its Oakland Park taproom. Prison Pals Brewing Company photo
This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include a Sardinian food and wine festival, Prison Pals' first anniversary, a plant-based weekend at Smorgasburg, and a puppy brunch.

Have an event you'd like featured? Send an email to [email protected].
click to enlarge
Sardinian chefs from Sardomare restaurant will showcase a special menu at the "Sa Die de Sa Sardigna."
Sardomare Catering & Events photo

Sardinian Food and Wine Festival

Sardomare Catering will host a "Day of Sardinia" tasting festival. The menu includes welcome appetizers, main courses such as Sardinian gnocchi or pasta risotto style with seafood, and dessert. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 28, at 31 NW Ninth St., Miami; $150 per person via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Prison Pals hosts a weekend-long celebration.
Prison Pals Brewing Company photo

Prison Pals' Oakland Park Anniversary

For its first anniversary, Prison Pals hosts a weekend-long celebration. Enjoy Meat n' Bone and Luchadough pop-ups and a DJ set on Friday. On Saturday, Meat n' Bone will host another pop-up while guests sing their hearts out at karaoke night. Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at 3555 N. Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park; prisonpalsbc.com.
click to enlarge
Smorgasburg hosts a plant-based weekend in partnership with Sean Russell.
Smorgasburg Miami photo

Smorgasburg Miami Presents a Plant-Based Weekend

Smorgasburg will host its second-annual plant-based weekend in partnership with Sean Russell. The weekend will feature more than 12 guest vendors and special events like a sourdough bread-making class by Helen Kim from Oori Bakeshop. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, at 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Bring your puppy to brunch this weekend.
The National Hotel photo

Barks and Bubbles Puppy Brunch at Mareva 1939

Mareva 1939 is hosting a special brunch with a percentage of proceeds to benefit Animal Lovers Rescue. The event will feature specialty bottomless cocktails, a special brunch menu, and a pet-vendor bazaar. Guests are encouraged to bring their puppies or give a puppy a new home. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; opentable.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Civics 101: Intro to DeSantisland

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation