Miami Food Events This Weekend: Prison Pals Anniversary, Smorgasburg's Plant-Based Weekend, and Barks and Bubbles Brunch

click to enlarge Sardinian chefs from Sardomare restaurant will showcase a special menu at the "Sa Die de Sa Sardigna." Sardomare Catering & Events photo

Sardinian Food and Wine Festival

click to enlarge Prison Pals hosts a weekend-long celebration. Prison Pals Brewing Company photo

Prison Pals' Oakland Park Anniversary

click to enlarge Smorgasburg hosts a plant-based weekend in partnership with Sean Russell. Smorgasburg Miami photo

Smorgasburg Miami Presents a Plant-Based Weekend

click to enlarge Bring your puppy to brunch this weekend. The National Hotel photo

Barks and Bubbles Puppy Brunch at Mareva 1939