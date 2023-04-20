Miami Food Events This Weekend: Las Olas Wine & Food Festival, Wharf R Us, and Earth Day

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include the Las Olas Wine & Food Festival, the Wharf R Us '90s Museum Of Fun, Record Store Day, and an Earth Day collaboration with Carrot Express.
.
The Las Olas Wine & Food Festival returns to Fort Lauderdale.
Las Olas Wine & Food Festival photo
Las Olas Wine & Food Festival
Back for its 27th year, the Las Olas Food Festival is happening this Friday, offering unlimited food, wine, beer, and spirits tastings. The festival benefits the American Lung Association South Florida
. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at E. Las Olas Blvd. between SE Sixth and 11th Avenues, Fort Lauderdale; $150 via lasolaswff.com.
The '90s-themed specialty bars include Nickelodeon, Barbie, Super Mario, MTV, Jumanji, LEGO, and Candyland.
Breakwater Hospitality Group photo
Wharf R Us: '90s Museum Of Fun at the Wharf Miami
The Wharf Miami is bringing a '90s-themed weekend to the Magic City. The event features seven '90s-themed specialty bars, including Barbie and Super Mario, specialty cocktails, and arcade games. The Museum of Fun will also be at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale next weekend. Friday, April 21, to Saturday, April 23; at 114 SW North River Dr, Miami; RSVP via wharfmiami.com.
Understory will host a night of synth-funk under the stars.
Photo by James Jackman
Record Store Day at Understory
Sweat Records and III Points are collaborating with Understory to celebrate Record Store Day. The event features Salacia
and a DJ set by Com Truise
, while guests can enjoy $10 frozen espresso martinis by Jaguar Sun, Dogfish Head beer specials, wines by Bad Seed, and pizza by Pizzella. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 7135 NW First Ct., Miami; $20 via eventbrite.com.
Clean Miami Beach has collected more than 72,816 pounds of trash from the city’s beaches.
Carrot Express photo
Carrot Express and Clean Miami Beach
Carrot Express will donate $3 of any salad sold on Earth Day to Clean Miami Beach
, an organization dedicated to protecting Miami Beach and its marine wildlife. The organization will host a special Earth Day cleanup at 20th Street and Collins Beach from 5 to 7 p.m. with bites from Carrot Express. Saturday, April 22, at various locations, carrotexpress.com.