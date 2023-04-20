Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Miami Food Events This Weekend: Las Olas Wine & Food Festival, Wharf R Us, and Earth Day

April 20, 2023 8:00AM

A 90's Museum of Fun with specialty cocktails is coming to the Wharf this weekend.
A 90's Museum of Fun with specialty cocktails is coming to the Wharf this weekend. Breakwater Hospitality Group photo
This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include the Las Olas Wine & Food Festival, the Wharf R Us '90s Museum Of Fun, Record Store Day, and an Earth Day collaboration with Carrot Express.

Have an event you'd like featured? Send an email to [email protected].
click to enlarge
The Las Olas Wine & Food Festival returns to Fort Lauderdale.
Las Olas Wine & Food Festival photo

Las Olas Wine & Food Festival

Back for its 27th year, the Las Olas Food Festival is happening this Friday, offering unlimited food, wine, beer, and spirits tastings. The festival benefits the American Lung Association South Florida. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at E. Las Olas Blvd. between SE Sixth and 11th Avenues, Fort Lauderdale; $150 via lasolaswff.com.
click to enlarge
The '90s-themed specialty bars include Nickelodeon, Barbie, Super Mario, MTV, Jumanji, LEGO, and Candyland.
Breakwater Hospitality Group photo

Wharf R Us: '90s Museum Of Fun at the Wharf Miami

The Wharf Miami is bringing a '90s-themed weekend to the Magic City. The event features seven '90s-themed specialty bars, including Barbie and Super Mario, specialty cocktails, and arcade games. The Museum of Fun will also be at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale next weekend. Friday, April 21, to Saturday, April 23; at 114 SW North River Dr, Miami; RSVP via wharfmiami.com.
click to enlarge
Understory will host a night of synth-funk under the stars.
Photo by James Jackman

Record Store Day at Understory

Sweat Records and III Points are collaborating with Understory to celebrate Record Store Day. The event features Salacia and a DJ set by Com Truise, while guests can enjoy $10 frozen espresso martinis by Jaguar Sun, Dogfish Head beer specials, wines by Bad Seed, and pizza by Pizzella. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 7135 NW First Ct., Miami; $20 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Clean Miami Beach has collected more than 72,816 pounds of trash from the city’s beaches.
Carrot Express photo

Carrot Express and Clean Miami Beach

Carrot Express will donate $3 of any salad sold on Earth Day to Clean Miami Beach, an organization dedicated to protecting Miami Beach and its marine wildlife. The organization will host a special Earth Day cleanup at 20th Street and Collins Beach from 5 to 7 p.m. with bites from Carrot Express. Saturday, April 22, at various locations, carrotexpress.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
It's a Great Date to Elevate

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation