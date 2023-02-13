Miami Food Events This Week: Galentine's Day, Valentine's Day, and "Shred Your Ex"

This week, Miami food and drink events include a night in San Sebastián, Galentine's Day, "Shred Your Ex," and the best Valentine's Day dinners.
Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]
.
click to enlarge
Vinya and Friends right before Valentine's Day
RM Studio Corp. photo
A Night in San Sebastián
Chef Xabier Oteiza of Vinya Table
and chef Josh Elliott of QP Tapas
are teaming up for a Vinya & Friends dinner. "A Night in San Sebastián" will be a six-course dinner ($150 per person) with cocktails and bites honoring the culinary traditions of the Basque region. 6:30 p.m. Monday, February 13, at 266 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; limited seating, tickets via vinyawine.com.
click to enlarge
The "Gospel of Pink" cocktail is made of Herradura blanco, refreshing strawberry-beet agave, and fresh lime juice.
Photo by Will Engelmann
Galentine's Party
Gather the group for girls' night, it's Galentine's day. Pink Taco will host a party featuring a DJ, $14 appetizers, specialty cocktails like the "Gospel of Pink," and tequila-tasting flights ($25-$40). 5 p.m. to close Monday, February 13, at 1200 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; pinktaco.com.
click to enlarge
Bring a picture of your ex!
South Florida Hooters photo
Shred Your Ex
For anyone who doesn't want to celebrate Valentine's Day, Hooters is offering a one-day promotion. Just bring a picture of your ex and buy ten wings, the staff will shred the picture for you and get you ten more wings for free. Tuesday, February 14, at all locations; hooters.com.
click to enlarge
Dishes at Mayfair Grill
Photo by Patrick Michael Chin
Miami's Best Valentine's Day 2023 Dinners
Need last-minute dinner recommendations for Valentine's Day? Here are ten of Miami's best Valentine's Day dinners, including Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar, Mayfair Grill, and Ke-uH at Acqualina Resort. Find our picks for the best places to dine during Valentine's Day in our guide
.
click to enlarge
The lychee-rose martini from Coco tastes like a love song in a glass.
Coco Miami photo
Miami's Best Valentines Day Cocktails
Bouquets of roses and drugstore chocolates on Valentine's Day are overrated. What your sweetheart truly desires is a good cocktail. Cozy up bar-side and drink in love at one of South Florida's top bars and restaurants. Find the most romantic cocktails, from beet-infused love potions to fairytale-inspired cocktails, here
.