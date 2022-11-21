Miami Food Events This Week: Ceviche Hour, Drinksgiving, Thanksgiving, and Espresso Martini Fest

Miami's food and drink events this week include a ceviche hour, Drinksgiving, an espresso martini fest, Friendsgiving for the ladies, and Thanksgiving.
Mark your calendar to enjoy happy hour while helping people in need.
Ceviche by Divino photo
Ceviche Hour
Ceviches by Divino is launching a new happy hour. Guests can get the ceviche tradicional, ceviche de mercado, and ceviche divino for $15 each. With the restaurant's "ceviches with a purpose" initiative, for every plate of ceviche sold a plate of healthy food will be donated to underprivileged single mothers and children in Peru. Starting Monday, November 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, at all locations; cevichesbydivino.com.
Cheers to Drinksgiving!
Photo courtesy of The Louis Collection
Drinksgiving and DJ Genesis
Time to add cocktails to the list of things you are thankful for. BBQ & Craft Company is celebrating Drinksgiving with an all-day happy hour and an exclusive Thanksgiving appletini shot — with your first one on the house. From 7 to 10 p.m., guests can party with DJ Genesis' live set. Wednesday, November 23, at 947 Brickell Ave., Miami; bbqcraftco.com.
How do you take your espresso martini?
Rosa Sky Rooftop photo
Espresso Martini Fest
The sister rooftops Rosa Sky and Rooftop @1WLO are teaming up for an espresso martini festival. Try unlimited samples of different espresso martinis. Tickets are pre-sold for $30 online or $40 at the door. 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, Rosa Sky at 115 SW Eighth St., Miami, and Rooftop @1WLO at 1 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
What's your drink of choice?
Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar photo
Negroni Ladies Night
Negroni Bistro is hosting ladies' night the evening before Thanksgiving with Afrobeats and the viral negroni sbagliatto with prosecco for free. Other guests can enjoy the usual happy hour menu from 4 to 7 p.m. with cocktails, wine, and food. 4 p.m. to close, Wednesday, November 23, at 3201 NE First Ave., Miami; negronius.com.
Dirty French Steakhouse's Thanksgiving Feast
Dirty French Steakhouse Co. Photo
Thanksgiving 2022: Miami Restaurant Guide
Not sure where to go for Thanksgiving? New Times
has compiled a list
of the best restaurants for you to gather your family and friends to enjoy a good meal. The guide has a variety of specials and different scenes to choose from including Atlantikos, Baia Beach Club, Balan's, and Dirty French Steakhouse.