Miami Food Events This Week: Two-Day Chef Collective, Karaoke Wednesday, and the "Spooky Bun"

click to enlarge Chicken and waffles from Batch Gastropub for brunch Photo courtesy of Batch Gastropub

Columbus Day Brunch at Batch Gastropub

click to enlarge Pao by Paul Qui and El Secreto Omakase will be taken over in a chef collective. Photo courtesy of Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Double Restaurant Takeover at Faena Miami Beach Hotel

click to enlarge Eagle Room has a new karaoke night. Photo courtesy of World Red Eye

Karaoke at Eagle Room by Deep Playa

click to enlarge Pumpkin or burger, Le Chick dares you to try. Photo courtesy of Flow Gallery Food

The Spooky Bun at Le Chick