Miami Food Events This Week: Two-Day Chef Collective, Karaoke Wednesday, and the "Spooky Bun"

October 10, 2022 8:00AM

The spookiest burger for October
The spookiest burger for October Photo courtesy of Flow Gallery Food
Food and drink events across Miami this week include Columbus Day brunch, a two-day chef collective, karaoke at Eagle Room by Deep Playa, and the "Spooky Bun."

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Chicken and waffles from Batch Gastropub for brunch
Photo courtesy of Batch Gastropub

Columbus Day Brunch at Batch Gastropub

Batch Gastropub wants to you take advantage of the long weekend by offering brunch on Monday for Columbus Day. The menu includes chicken and waffles, avocado toast, French toast, and more brunch staples. Gastropub also offers 90 minutes of bottomless mimosas, sangrias, and bellinis ($22.50.) 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. October 10, Monday, at 30 SW 12th St, Miami; batchgastropub.com.
click to enlarge
Pao by Paul Qui and El Secreto Omakase will be taken over in a chef collective.
Photo courtesy of Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Double Restaurant Takeover at Faena Miami Beach Hotel

Chefs Christopher Haatuft and Paul Qui are coming together for a chef collective at the Faena Miami Beach hotel. On Tuesday, El Secreto Omakase will offer a 13-course tasting of sustainable delicacies. Seating is available at 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 10 p.m. for six people each. Pao by Paul Qui will offer a five-course dinner with a neo-Fjordic inspired menu crafted by the chefs on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. October 11 at El Secreto Omakase, $350 per person; October 11-12 at Pao by Paul Quil, $175 per person; both restaurants are located at the Faena hotel at 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; faena.com.
click to enlarge
Eagle Room has a new karaoke night.
Photo courtesy of World Red Eye

Karaoke at Eagle Room by Deep Playa

The new karaoke Wednesday challenges you to be the best entertainer of the night. The karaoke features Bar Lab cocktails, bottle service, prizes for the best entertainment, and a happy hour with Coconut Cartel rum specials. A guest favorite from the menu is the "Cartel Special" ($18) an espresso martini made with Coconut Cartel rum. 9 p.m. every Wednesday, at 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; eagleroom.club.
click to enlarge
Pumpkin or burger, Le Chick dares you to try.
Photo courtesy of Flow Gallery Food

The Spooky Bun at Le Chick

The Halloween season calls for spooky food. Le Chick crafted the "Spooky Bun" ($26) as its seasonal burger of the month, an eight-ounce burger patty seasoned with pumpkin spice salt. The restaurant suggests pairing your burger with the "Cheshire" colada made with pumpkin spice liqueur or the "Old Woody," an elevated play of the old fashioned. Available for lunch and dinner throughout October at 310 NW 24th St., Miami; lechickmiami.com.
