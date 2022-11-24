Support Us

Miami Food Events This Weekend: Noche Latina, Amaris Jones Brunch, and Free Coffee

November 24, 2022 8:00AM

Who doesn't love free coffee?
Who doesn't love free coffee? Photo by the Louis Collection
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Noche Latina, a guest chef brunch pop-up from Red Rooster Overtown, free coffee, and Aba's new weekend brunch.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
Exclusive Latin Night celebration hosted by The Balfour Hotel Miami Beach
The Balfour Hotel photo

Noche Latina at Balfour Hotel

The historic Balfour Hotel is hosting a Noche Latina (Latin Night) featuring live music from Juan Carlos Gonzalez. Guests can enjoy a Spanish tapas charcuterie board ($15), mini ceviche shooters ($7), tuna tartare tacos ($7 for 2), and two-for-one wine and beer specials. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, November 26 at 350 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Red Rooster's dining room
Red Rooster Overtown photo

Brunch Pop-Up Series Featuring Amaris Jones

Red Rooster continues its brunch pop-up series this time with Amaris Jones, founder of Chick'N Jones. The a la carte menu includes small plates and raw bar options, entrees like the lobster etouffee and grits or the Chick'N Jones biscuit sliders, and sides. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, November 27, at 920 NW Second Ave., Miami; redroosterovertown.com.
Crema Gourmet just opened its Las Olas location.
Photo by the Louis Collection

Complimentary Coffee at Crema

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar has opened its Las Olas location and to celebrate, the store will offer complimentary American coffee without any purchase necessary through the weekend. Guests are welcome to try Crema's popular dishes such as an open-faced breakfast sandwich, a chicken club sandwich, and a salmon bowl. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 25 to November 27 at 401 E. Las Olas Blvd. Suite #190, Fort Lauderdale; cremagourmet.com.
The tamarind-braised short rib is part of Aba's new lunch menu.
Photo by Ruben Cabrera

Aba Debuts Brunch

Aba has launched its Mediterranean spin on brunch with a la carte options featuring a strawberry drop biscuit ($5.95), khachapuri ($14.95), short rib shakshuka ($16.95), and smoked salmon spread with Jerusalem bread ($24.95). The restaurant also has launched a lunch menu for weekday visits. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., Suite 101, Bal Harbour; abarestaurants.com.
