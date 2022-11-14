Miami Food Events This Week: Omakase Dinner, Movember, and Dark Brunch

Miami's food and drink events this week include a special omakase dinner, Movember donuts, "Dark Brunch," and Santo Dulce's seasonal special.
Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]
.
click to enlarge
Kosushi Miami will bring special guest chefs from all over the world to share the kitchen during the omakase dinners.
Photo by Fillippo Bamberghi
Special Two Nights-Only Omakase Dinner
Kosushi Miami kicks off its omakase dinner series with globally acclaimed chefs. The first one will feature guest chef Jun Sakamoto from Brazil. Guests can choose between two packages: the omakase at the sushi counter ($280 per person) or the prix-fixe dinner at regular dining tables ($150 per person). Different seating times, Tuesday and Wednesday, November 15-16 at 801 S Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; Limited seats, reservations via opentable.com.
click to enlarge
Hutong hosts a monthly Dark Brunch experience.
Hutong Miami Co. Photo
Hutong Miami Hosts Dark Brunch
A new monthly culinary experience arrives at Hutong. The "Dark Brunch" includes unique signature dishes and crafted cocktails, and the menu features wagyu beef millefeuille and ma la beef tenderloin. The experience is completed with DJ sets to set the vibe for the late brunch. 7 p.m. Thursday, November 17, at 600 Brickell Ave., Miami; Starting at $98 per person; hutong-miami.com.
click to enlarge
Movember is here so start growing your mustache.
Photo by Allison David
The Salty Celebrates Movember
In support of Movember
, the Salty has created a special bourbon caramel mustache doughnut. The proceeds from the sweet will go towards the charity to raise awareness for men's health issues such as mental health and prostate cancer. Available until November 20, various locations; saltydonut.com.
click to enlarge
A whole lot of sugar and creamy ice cream
Photo by Yule Nunez
Santo Dulce's New Seasonal Special
The popular churros and ice cream spot has released its seasonal flavor highlight for November. Guests can now enjoy a housemade creamy pistachio ice cream with a cinnamon sugar halo. Other signature halos to try include guava with cheese and maple with bacon. Through November, at Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St Suite 106, Doral; santodulcechurros.com.