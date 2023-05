Miami Food Events This Week: Claws for Kids, Star Wharf Day, Carbone Beach, and More

[email protected]

click to enlarge Fundraising lunch presented by the Carmen Rebozo Foundation in memory of Judy Kramer World Red Eye photo

Claws for Kids at Joe's Stone Crab

click to enlarge English pea risotto Fiola Miami photo

Degustazione di Verdure Tasting Menu at Fiola

click to enlarge "May the Wh4rf be with you" Breakwater Hospitality Group photo

Star Wharf Day at the Wharf Miami

click to enlarge Race weekend at Carbone Carbone photo

Carbone Beach

Miami food and drink events this week include the Claws for Kids fundraiser, Star Wharf Day, a vegetarian tasting menu at Fiola Miami, and American Express presents Carbone Beach 2023.Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade will host its 12th annual Claws for Kids fundraiser. The event begins with a cocktail reception, followed by a lunch featuring Joe’s Stone Crab's signature dishes. The event benefits many programs, including homework assistance, computer training, and athletic programs.Fiola launches a vegetarian tasting menu this week. The five-course menu includes a white asparagus carpaccio, pasta e verdure, English pea acquerello risotto, and panna cotta.The Wharf hosts its first annual 4K run with an after-party to celebrate May the Fourth, AKA Star Wars Day. The event starts at 6 p.m. with packet pick up, followed by the race and an after-party that features 12 Star Wars-inspired cocktails and the Wharf's beat-the-clock happy hour.Carbone and American Express present a four-day supper club with Carbone's signature dishes like the spicy rigatoni vodka and veal parmesan, a curated cocktail hour, and surprise celebrity performances.