Miami Food Events This Week: Claws for Kids, Star Wharf Day, Carbone Beach, and More

Miami food and drink events this week include the Claws for Kids fundraiser, Star Wharf Day, a vegetarian tasting menu at Fiola Miami, and American Express presents Carbone Beach 2023.
Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Fundraising lunch presented by the Carmen Rebozo Foundation in memory of Judy Kramer
World Red Eye photo
Claws for Kids at Joe's Stone Crab
Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade will host its 12th annual Claws for Kids fundraiser. The event begins with a cocktail reception, followed by a lunch featuring Joe’s Stone Crab's signature dishes. The event benefits many programs, including homework assistance, computer training, and athletic programs. 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; bgcmia.org. Tickets cost $350.
click to enlarge
English pea risotto
Fiola Miami photo
Degustazione di Verdure Tasting Menu at Fiola
Fiola launches a vegetarian tasting menu this week. The five-course menu includes a white asparagus carpaccio, pasta e verdure, English pea acquerello risotto, and panna cotta. Starting Tuesday, May 2, at 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables. Dinner costs $145 via resy.com.
click to enlarge
"May the Wh4rf be with you"
Breakwater Hospitality Group photo
Star Wharf Day at the Wharf Miami
The Wharf hosts its first annual 4K run with an after-party to celebrate May the Fourth, AKA Star Wars Day. The event starts at 6 p.m. with packet pick up, followed by the race and an after-party
that features 12 Star Wars-inspired cocktails and the Wharf's beat-the-clock happy hour. Thursday, May 4, at 114 SW North River Dr., Miami. Admission is free via RSVP via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Race weekend at Carbone
Carbone photo
Carbone Beach
Carbone and American Express present a four-day supper club with Carbone's signature dishes like the spicy rigatoni vodka and veal parmesan, a curated cocktail hour, and surprise celebrity performances. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 7, at 18th St. and Collins Ave., Miami Beach; carbonebeach.com. Dinner costs $3,000 via resy.com.