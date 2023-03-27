Miami Food Events This Week: Chefs Who Roc, Art of Cutting Tuna, and Celebrity Chefs Event

This week, Miami food and drink events include the Opus One wine dinner, Chefs Who Roc honoring Women's History Month, the Art of Cutting Tuna one-night-only event, and the 27th annual celebrity chefs event for Ann Storck Center.
Wagyu Gyoza with foie gras and truffle
Sexy Fish photo
Sexy Fish Opus One Wine Dinner
Sexy Fish will host a wine-tasting experience led by hosts from Opus One paired with dinner. The exclusive tasting menu is designed by chef/director Bjoern Weissgerber and executive chef Douglas Santi. Items include Wagyu gyoza with foie gras and truffles, unagi nigiri, and the "Sexy Ever After" platter. 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at 1001 S. Miami Ave., Miami; $399 per person via sexyfishmiami-events.giftpro.co.uk.
Antonia Grandberry from Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps
@rmstudiocorp photo
Chefs Who Roc at the Eden Roc Miami Beach Hotel
For Women's History Month, Ocean Social will shine a light on top local women chefs. Eileen Andrade (Finka Table & Tap), Paula DaSilva (the Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale), Dania Ortez (the Confidante Miami Beach), Antonia Grandberry (Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps), and Amaris Jones (Chick N’ Jones) will create a five-course tasting dinner. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Pace Centers for Girls
. 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at 4525 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; $165 per person via opentable.com.
Tanuki will host a dinner experience at its Miami location.
Tanuki Miami photo
Art of Cutting Tuna at Tanuki
For one night only, Tanuki is hosting a seven-course dinner experience that revolves around fresh tuna. The evening includes a live demonstration of the tuna-cutting process and includes dishes like tuna crudo and tuna tataki. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; $125 per person via opentable.com.
This year's event will honor Susan Renneisen, vice president of community affairs and special events at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.
Ann Storck Center photo
The Ann Storck Center Celebrity Chefs Event at Hard Rock Hollywood
The Ann Storck Center, a Fort Lauderdale-based private nonprofit organization, is hosting its annual celebrity event at Hard Rock Hollywood. Tickets include bites from restaurants like Mimi's Ravioli, Oceanic, Tarpon River Brewery, and Tulio's Tacos and Tequila Bar. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 31, at 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; $125 per person via annstorckcenter.org.