Miami Food Events This Week: Pride Doughnut, Bottomless Ceviche, and a Cocktail Class

June 26, 2023 9:36AM

Salty Donut photo
This week's Miami food and drink events include a special Pride doughnut at the Salty, bottomless ceviche at SuViche, a pizza-making class, and a cocktail class.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
The rainbow-shaped doughnut is glazed with sweet cream and topped with rainbow sprinkles.
Pride Week at the Salty

It's the last week of Pride month, and the Salty is prepared with a weeklong special doughnut. The "Prideberry Rainbow Donut" is rainbow-shaped and filled with mixed berry jam ($4.75). The Salty will donate a portion of every "Prideberry" sale to Pridelines, a local organization that aims to support, educate, and empower South Florida's LGBTQ community. Monday, June 26, through Sunday, July 2, at all locations; saltydonut.com.
Bottomless ceviche for ceviche day
Bottomless Ceviche

Perhaps you've never celebrated national ceviche day. This could be your year! SuViche is launching a special bottomless ceviche for one day only in honor of this foodie holiday. Available from 3 p.m. till closing time, the $25 bottomless special is available when you order the restaurant's signature "Aji Amarillo," "Suviche," or "Natural" ceviche. 3 p.m. till close on Wednesday, June 28, at SuViche, CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; $25 per person; suviche.com.
Pizza Class at Harry's Pizzeria

Ready to learn how to make pizza from scratch? Harry's Pizzeria hosts an intimate pizza-making class this week. After cocktails and passed bites, the chefs help guests make their pizza. Wine and beer will be offered while the pizza is in the oven, and after tasting your creation, an olive oil cake with a seasonal fruit compote will be served for dessert. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at 1680 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; $82 for one ticket or $154 for two tickets via eventbrite.com.
Hotel California tequila
Cocktail Class at Copper 29 Bar

Copper 29 Bar hosts a cocktail class with Hotel California tequila. Guided by a mixologist, guests will learn how to make two drinks with Hotel California tequila and, in the process, learn some of the secrets to crafting a balanced cocktail. The experience includes small bites selected to complement each cocktail made during the class. 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at 206 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; $25 per person via eventbrite.com.
