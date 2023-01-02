Miami Food Events This Week: Beer Pairing Dinner, Teddy Swims, and Dry January

Miami's food and drink events this week include a beer pairing dinner, Biscayne Bay Brewing's sneak peek of its downtown Miami location with Teddy Swims, the new dairy-free Salt & Straw menu, and mocktails for dry January.
Bay 13's first beer pairing dinner of 2023
Beer Pairing Dinner
Bay 13 will host its first four-course beer pairing dinner of the year, which happens twice a month. Dinner ($55 per person) includes two appetizers, main dish, and dessert. Each craft beer selected will be presented by Bay 13's head brewer Greg Berbusse. 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, at 65 Alhambra Plaza, Coral Gables; RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Teddy Swims brings his soul/funk music to downtown Miami.
Biscayne Bay Brewing in Downtown Miami
Singer Teddy Swims is the special guest for Biscayne Bay Brewing's sneak peek of its new downtown Miami location. The event has two ticket options: a craft-beer-paired, three-course dinner curated by Meat N’ Bone ($300) and general admission with two craft beers ($100.) 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday, January 5, at 100 NE First Ave., Miami; Tickets via eventbrite.com.
Mocktail options from Saloni Bar by Meraki
Dry January at Saloni Bar
Mixologist Vanessa Serrano is kicking off "Dry January" at Saloni Bar by Meraki. For anyone interested in an alcohol-free month, the bar is offering the "Jamaican Power" and "This Minty Cucu" mocktails. Saloni has also launched its new delta-8 desserts. 140 SE First Ave., Miami; salonibymeraki.com.
Portland, Oregon-based Salt & Straw now offers dairy-free delights.
Dairy-Free Decadence Menu
Salt & Straw has launched its dairy-free options to start the new year. The menu has five flavors, all dairy-free and vegan, including the bananas foster, toasted oat milk & cookies, brittle caramel fudge, and red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting. Available in store and for online orders, at Wynwood (246 NW 25th St.) and Coconut Grove (3015 Grand Ave. Unit 145); saltandstraw.com.