Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Miami Food Events This Week: Beer Pairing Dinner, Teddy Swims, and Dry January

January 2, 2023 8:00AM

New dairy-free ice cream options
New dairy-free ice cream options Salt & Straw photo
Miami's food and drink events this week include a beer pairing dinner, Biscayne Bay Brewing's sneak peek of its downtown Miami location with Teddy Swims, the new dairy-free Salt & Straw menu, and mocktails for dry January.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Bay 13's first beer pairing dinner of 2023
Bay 13 photo

Beer Pairing Dinner

Bay 13 will host its first four-course beer pairing dinner of the year, which happens twice a month. Dinner ($55 per person) includes two appetizers, main dish, and dessert. Each craft beer selected will be presented by Bay 13's head brewer Greg Berbusse. 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, at 65 Alhambra Plaza, Coral Gables; RSVP via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Teddy Swims brings his soul/funk music to downtown Miami.
Teddy Swims photo

Biscayne Bay Brewing in Downtown Miami

Singer Teddy Swims is the special guest for Biscayne Bay Brewing's sneak peek of its new downtown Miami location. The event has two ticket options: a craft-beer-paired, three-course dinner curated by Meat N’ Bone ($300) and general admission with two craft beers ($100.) 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday, January 5, at 100 NE First Ave., Miami; Tickets via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Mocktail options from Saloni Bar by Meraki
Stillwater & Co. photo

Dry January at Saloni Bar

Mixologist Vanessa Serrano is kicking off "Dry January" at Saloni Bar by Meraki. For anyone interested in an alcohol-free month, the bar is offering the "Jamaican Power" and "This Minty Cucu" mocktails. Saloni has also launched its new delta-8 desserts. 140 SE First Ave., Miami; salonibymeraki.com.
click to enlarge
Portland, Oregon-based Salt & Straw now offers dairy-free delights.
Salt & Straw photo

Dairy-Free Decadence Menu

Salt & Straw has launched its dairy-free options to start the new year. The menu has five flavors, all dairy-free and vegan, including the bananas foster, toasted oat milk & cookies, brittle caramel fudge, and red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting. Available in store and for online orders, at Wynwood (246 NW 25th St.) and Coconut Grove (3015 Grand Ave. Unit 145); saltandstraw.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Dirty Dozen 2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation