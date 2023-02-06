Miami Food Events This Week: Moët & Chandon Dinner, Date-Night Thursdays, and Baked Goods

Miami food and drink events this week include a Moët & Chandon dinner, Juicense's new menu launch, date night at Root & Bone, the Salty's baked goods promotion, and a revamped drink menu at Carrot Express.
Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]
.
A special Biltmore dinner
Photo by Danny Roth
The Moët & Chandon Dinner Pairing
The Biltmore is hosting a multi-course luxury dining experience with all dishes curated for the perfect pairing with Moët and Chandon champagne. The dinner will focus on the fruitiness and maturity of the champagnes. 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, at 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; $254.28 per person via eventbrite.com.
A first look into Juicense's new menu
Juicense photo
New Menu Launch
Juicense is throwing a big reception for its new menu launch. Guests can enjoy free samples of a large assortment of menu items, drinks, and giveaways. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 9, at 2992 McFarlane Rd., Miami; RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Dinner at Root & Bone
Grove Bay Hospitality Group photo
Date-Night Thursdays
Root & Bone has launched a new date-night menu. The four-course shared dinner ($50 per person) offers new dishes only available during this experience, such as a chicken liver mousse board, "sexy" chicken, and a Snickers bar walnut torte. 4 to 10 p.m. Thursdays, at 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami, rootnbonemia.com.
The Salty's Ham and cheese roll
Photo by Allison David
Baked Goods BOGO
The Salty is now offering a variety of baked goods, including a blueberry Pop-Tart; brown butter chocolate chip cookie; and layered ham and cheese roll. For the first week of the launch, guests can buy one and get one free when using the website or the app to place orders. Monday to Friday, February 6-10, at all locations; saltydonut.com.
New smoothies and juices
Carrot Express photo
Carrot Express' 20th Anniversary
For the first time, Chef and founder Mario Laufer is revamping Carrot Express' drink menu in honor of its anniversary. Guest will get $5 off the new smoothies with the purchase of anything else on the menu for a limited time. New smoothies include the "Pitaya Colada" and "Avo Guava." From February 6 to 15, at all locations; carrotexpress.com.