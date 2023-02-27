Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Miami Food Events This Week: Omakase, Tequila Dinner, and Great Wines of the World

February 27, 2023 8:07AM

Kaia is now open for lunch!
Kaia is now open for lunch! Kaia Greek Restaurant photo
This week, Miami food and drink events include an omakase dinner, a tequila dinner, Kaia's Greek lunch, and Great Wines of the World 2023.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Kosushi Miami will bring a guest chef to share the kitchen for two nights.
Koshushi photo

Guest Chef Hosts Omakase Dinners at Kosushi

Kosushi chef and co-owner George Koshoji will pair up with guest chef Jun Sakamoto for a two-night-only omakase dinner. Guests can choose between omakase at the counter ($380) or the prix-fixe dinner ($180), with additional beverage packages offered. Various seatings, Tuesday, February 28, and Wednesday, March 1, at 801 S. Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; Reservations via [email protected].
click to enlarge
The Ecléctico dinner series returns.
Photo by Alejandro Fertitta

Ecléctico's Seventh Tequila Dinner

Ecléctico's tequila dinners return, this time with pairings by El Alto by Patrón. The menu features a four-course dinner with three spirits tastings and a specialty cocktail.  Vegan courses are also available by request. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at 320 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables; $150 per person via opentable.com.
click to enlarge
Guests at the grand tasting event
JamesSuckling.com photo

Great Wines of the World 2023: Miami Grand Tasting

This week Great Wines of the World hosts its Miami grand tasting. The two-day event offers more than 600 wines and 300 wineries on showcase from different countries, including Argentina, France, and Italy. 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 2; Tickets range from $115-190 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Greek cooking from Kaia's menu
Kaia Greek Restaurant photo

Greek Lunch on Miracle Mile

Kaia, a newly opened Greek restaurant, is now offering lunch. The menu includes spreads such as skordalia, main dishes like grilled branzino, and desserts like baklava and portokalopita. Guests receive a complimentary shot of mastiha before the meals. Lunch is served noon to 3 p.m. on weekdays and starting at noon during the weekend, at 232 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; kaiagreek.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Taste 2023

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation