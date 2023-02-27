Miami Food Events This Week: Omakase, Tequila Dinner, and Great Wines of the World

This week, Miami food and drink events include an omakase dinner, a tequila dinner, Kaia's Greek lunch, and Great Wines of the World 2023.
Kosushi Miami will bring a guest chef to share the kitchen for two nights.
Guest Chef Hosts Omakase Dinners at Kosushi
Kosushi chef and co-owner George Koshoji will pair up with guest chef Jun Sakamoto for a two-night-only omakase dinner. Guests can choose between omakase at the counter ($380) or the prix-fixe dinner ($180), with additional beverage packages offered. Various seatings, Tuesday, February 28, and Wednesday, March 1, at 801 S. Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; Reservations via [email protected].
The Ecléctico dinner series returns.
Ecléctico's Seventh Tequila Dinner
Ecléctico's tequila dinners return, this time with pairings by El Alto by Patrón. The menu features a four-course dinner with three spirits tastings and a specialty cocktail. Vegan courses are also available by request. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at 320 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables; $150 per person via opentable.com.
Guests at the grand tasting event
Great Wines of the World 2023: Miami Grand Tasting
This week Great Wines of the World hosts its Miami grand tasting. The two-day event offers more than 600 wines and 300 wineries on showcase from different countries, including Argentina, France, and Italy. 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 2; Tickets range from $115-190 via eventbrite.com.
Greek cooking from Kaia's menu
Greek Lunch on Miracle Mile
Kaia, a newly opened Greek restaurant, is now offering lunch. The menu includes spreads such as skordalia, main dishes like grilled branzino, and desserts like baklava and portokalopita. Guests receive a complimentary shot of mastiha before the meals. Lunch is served noon to 3 p.m. on weekdays and starting at noon during the weekend, at 232 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; kaiagreek.com.