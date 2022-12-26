Support Us

Miami Food Events This Week: Taco Wednesday, Villa Azur's Anniversary, and 2022 Farewell Happy Hour

December 26, 2022 8:00AM

"Mrs. Claus' Cosmo," part of Yolanda's Enchanted Forest
Miami's food and drink events this week include a truck show and $2 tacos; Villa Azur's anniversary dinner; the Wharf's 2022 farewell happy hour; and Yolanda's Enchanted Forest.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
Beer at Beat Culture brewery
Twos-Day and Taco Wednesday

On Tuesday, enjoy two beers for the price of one from Beat Culture brewery's selection and an end-of-the-year truck show. Guests are encouraged to bring clothes for donation to the homeless. On Wednesday, Beat Culture offers guests $2 tacos. Twos-day from noon to 11 p.m., truck show at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 27; Taco Wednesday all day, Wednesday, December 28; at 7250 Northwest 11th St, Miami; RSVP via beatculture.com.
Thursday night dinner party at Villa Azur
Villa Azur Thursday Night Anniversary Dinner

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Villa Azur invites guests for a Thursday night dinner party. The event is a combination of fine cuisine and live entertainment. Villa Azur recently launched "Peligrosa Wednesday," a night with live saxophone and dance. 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, December 29, at 309 23rd St., Miami Beach; villaazurmiamibeach.com.
Last chance to enjoy the 2022 happy hour
Farewell 2022 Happy Hour at the Wharf Miami

The Wharf is saying goodbye to the year with farewell to 2022 happy hour specials featuring $2 select beer by the bottle and $3 wine by the glass. For arcade lovers, the last Game Night of the year will happen on Thursday with giant beer pong, Jenga, and $4 cocktails. 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 30, at 114 SW North River Dr, Miami; RSVP via eventbrite.com.
"El Grinch" is made with Las Californias gin, passion fruit liqueur, Blue Curacao, lime, agave, and hibiscus salt foam.
Yolanda's Enchanted Forest

La Yolanda has transformed into Yolanda's Enchanted Forest, offering cocktails named after famous holiday names like the Grinch and Rudolph. The cocktail menu features seven drinks priced at $16. 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, until the end of December, at 205 NE 82nd St., Miami; yolanda.mezcaleria.
