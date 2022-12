Miami Food Events This Week: Taco Wednesday, Villa Azur's Anniversary, and 2022 Farewell Happy Hour

click to enlarge Beer at Beat Culture brewery Photo by Nicole Danna

Twos-Day and Taco Wednesday

click to enlarge Thursday night dinner party at Villa Azur World Red Eye photo

Villa Azur Thursday Night Anniversary Dinner

click to enlarge Last chance to enjoy the 2022 happy hour Breakwater Hospitality Group photo

Farewell 2022 Happy Hour at the Wharf Miami

click to enlarge "El Grinch" is made with Las Californias gin, passion fruit liqueur, Blue Curacao, lime, agave, and hibiscus salt foam. La Yolanda Mezcalería photo

Yolanda's Enchanted Forest