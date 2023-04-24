Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Miami Food Events This Week: James Bond Dinner, New Cocktails at the Deck, and Chef Adrianne's Sweet 16

April 24, 2023 8:00AM

"Leave Me in Capri" is made with gin infused with cucumber and basil, Maraschino liqueur, dry vermouth, and lemon juice.
"Leave Me in Capri" is made with gin infused with cucumber and basil, Maraschino liqueur, dry vermouth, and lemon juice. The Deck at Island Gardens photo
This week, Miami food and drink events include the Franciacorta wine restaurant week, a James Bond and Macallan dinner, Chef Adrianne's Sweet 16 celebration, and seven new tropical cocktails from the Deck at Island Gardens.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Boia De is one of the restaurants participating in Franciacorta restaurant week.
Boia De photo

Franciacorta Restaurant Week

Franciacorta wine has launched a restaurant week special in Miami for the first time. Participating restaurant Boia De has by-the-glass wines available, Water Lion Wine + Alchemy offers a complimentary glass with the purchase of the shrimp dip or oysters, and Happy Wine in the Grove hosts a special Franciacorta class on April 27 with happy hour specials. Through Sunday, April 30, at various locations; franciacorta.wine.
click to enlarge
Dining at Zucca
Photo by Lionel Rodriguez

James Bond Macallan Dinner

Zucca will host a five-course dinner paired with Macallan whiskey, dubbed James Bond’s whisky of choice. Dishes include seared foie gras on Colomba toast and duck ravioli. The dinner will also feature the Macallan James Bond 60th-anniversary release. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at 162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables; zuccamiami.com. Tickets cost $280.
click to enlarge
A Sweet 16 celebration
Chef Adrianne photo

Chef Adrianne's Sweet 16

On Thursday, Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar celebrates its 16th anniversary. All diners will receive a complimentary champagne toast. The restaurant also has added a new Friday special from 4 to 7 p.m. with $8 rose glasses and $2 oysters. Thursday, April 27, at 11715 Sherri Ln., Miami; chefadriannes.com.
click to enlarge
"Ibiza Before Dark" made with Empress 1908 gin, strawberry-infused Aperol, grapefruit juice, and Fever-Tree sparkling lemon
The Deck at Island Gardens photo

New Tropical-Inspired Cocktails

The Deck at Island Gardens has introduced seven new tropical cocktails inspired by yachting destinations such as Capri, St. Tropez, and Ibiza. Cocktails include Ibiza Before Dark, The Islander, Biscayne Breeze, and Hibiscus Mule. 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; islandgardens.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
It's a Great Date to Elevate

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation