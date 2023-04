Miami Food Events This Week: James Bond Dinner, New Cocktails at the Deck, and Chef Adrianne's Sweet 16

[email protected]

click to enlarge Boia De is one of the restaurants participating in Franciacorta restaurant week. Boia De photo

Franciacorta Restaurant Week

click to enlarge Dining at Zucca Photo by Lionel Rodriguez

James Bond Macallan Dinner

click to enlarge A Sweet 16 celebration Chef Adrianne photo

Chef Adrianne's Sweet 16

click to enlarge "Ibiza Before Dark" made with Empress 1908 gin, strawberry-infused Aperol, grapefruit juice, and Fever-Tree sparkling lemon The Deck at Island Gardens photo

New Tropical-Inspired Cocktails

This week, Miami food and drink events include the Franciacorta wine restaurant week, a James Bond and Macallan dinner, Chef Adrianne's Sweet 16 celebration, and seven new tropical cocktails from the Deck at Island Gardens.Franciacorta wine has launched a restaurant week special in Miami for the first time. Participating restaurant Boia De has by-the-glass wines available, Water Lion Wine + Alchemy offers a complimentary glass with the purchase of the shrimp dip or oysters, and Happy Wine in the Grove hosts a special Franciacorta class on April 27 with happy hour specials.Zucca will host a five-course dinner paired with Macallan whiskey, dubbed James Bond’s whisky of choice. Dishes include seared foie gras on Colomba toast and duck ravioli. The dinner will also feature the Macallan James Bond 60th-anniversary release.On Thursday, Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar celebrates its 16th anniversary. All diners will receive a complimentary champagne toast. The restaurant also has added a new Friday special from 4 to 7 p.m. with $8 rose glasses and $2 oysters.The Deck at Island Gardens has introduced seven new tropical cocktails inspired by yachting destinations such as Capri, St. Tropez, and Ibiza. Cocktails include Ibiza Before Dark, The Islander, Biscayne Breeze, and Hibiscus Mule.