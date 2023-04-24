Miami Food Events This Week: James Bond Dinner, New Cocktails at the Deck, and Chef Adrianne's Sweet 16

This week, Miami food and drink events include the Franciacorta wine restaurant week, a James Bond and Macallan dinner, Chef Adrianne's Sweet 16 celebration, and seven new tropical cocktails from the Deck at Island Gardens.
Boia De is one of the restaurants participating in Franciacorta restaurant week.
Franciacorta Restaurant Week
Franciacorta wine has launched a restaurant week special in Miami for the first time. Participating restaurant Boia De has by-the-glass wines available, Water Lion Wine + Alchemy offers a complimentary glass with the purchase of the shrimp dip or oysters, and Happy Wine in the Grove hosts a special Franciacorta class on April 27
with happy hour specials. Through Sunday, April 30, at various locations; franciacorta.wine.
Dining at Zucca
James Bond Macallan Dinner
Zucca will host a five-course dinner paired with Macallan whiskey, dubbed James Bond’s whisky of choice. Dishes include seared foie gras on Colomba toast and duck ravioli. The dinner will also feature the Macallan James Bond 60th-anniversary release. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at 162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables; zuccamiami.com. Tickets cost $280.
A Sweet 16 celebration
Chef Adrianne's Sweet 16
On Thursday, Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar celebrates its 16th anniversary. All diners will receive a complimentary champagne toast. The restaurant also has added a new Friday special from 4 to 7 p.m. with $8 rose glasses and $2 oysters. Thursday, April 27, at 11715 Sherri Ln., Miami; chefadriannes.com.
"Ibiza Before Dark" made with Empress 1908 gin, strawberry-infused Aperol, grapefruit juice, and Fever-Tree sparkling lemon
New Tropical-Inspired Cocktails
The Deck at Island Gardens has introduced seven new tropical cocktails inspired by yachting destinations such as Capri, St. Tropez, and Ibiza. Cocktails include Ibiza Before Dark, The Islander, Biscayne Breeze, and Hibiscus Mule. 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; islandgardens.com.