The Five Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Week

This week, historic Italian winemaker La Stoppa takes over Boia De for a pairing dinner, while Beaker & Gray teams up with the Macallan for an evening of Scotch and bites. Plus, Orilla Bar & Grill's guest-chef dinner series returns with Carlos Garcia of Obra Kitchen Table and Nano Crespo of Quinto La Huella.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Boia De

La Stoppa Takeover at Boia De

Monday, Boia De welcomes Nico Sciackitano of the historic Italian winemaker La Stoppa, as they pour wines from the region of Emilia Romagna. For one night only, select wines from La Stoppa will be available for purchase as a curated tasting ($35) or by the bottle (prices vary). Nico and Boia De's sommelier Bianca Sanon will guide guests through the selection of wines throughout the meal. The menu will feature classics and select regional dishes from the Italian city of Piacenza that complement the wines. Specials include gnocco fritto with parmigiano reggiano, mortadella, pesto modenese, and culatello; tagliatelle alla bolognese; tortellini in brodo with black truffle; vanilla bean panna cotta with aged balsamic vinegar; and amarena cherry chocolate chip ice cream by Fricecream. Reservations are encouraged. Monday, March 2, at Boia De, 5205 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-967-8866; boiaderestaurant.com.

EXPAND Photo by Brett Hufziger

Macallan Pairing Dinner at Beaker & Gray

On Tuesday, Beaker & Gray will host a scotch-pairing dinner, priced at $150 per person. Begin the evening with a cocktail hour in the lounge with light bites and a Macallan welcome drink, then move to the dining room for a three-course dinner prepared by Beaker & Gray chef/owner Brian Nasajon, paired with three expressions of Macallan. 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Beaker & Gray, 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com. $150 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Politan Row Miami

Design District's St. Roch Market Rebrands as Politan Row With New Concepts

St. Roch Market got a name change. The Design District's food hall is now officially known as Politan Row Miami. Along with new exterior signage, Politan Row got an upgrade on furnishings for the patio and employee uniforms and a color refresh to some of its interiors, including branding and softer lighting. The food hall's bar, the Mayhaw, has changed its name to Bar Politan, and its classics-oriented list of libations has evolved to include more Miami-inspired cocktails such as the Miami Winter, a Martinez made with St. George Terroir gin, Cocchi Americano, Falernum, Luxardo Bianco, and Douglas Fir ($14); and the Biscayne Boulevardier, made with 1792 bourbon, Peychaud’s aperitif, sweet vermouth, and sotol ($16). The food hall's smoothie and açaí concept is now called Super Fresh, and newcomer Stage Social replaced Kali’s Island Spice. That new arrival, from Las Vegas husband-and-wife duo Jhon Castro and Tiffany Smith, offers an all-day breakfast menu of hearty sandwiches and seasonal plates. 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 786-542-8977; miami.politanrow.com. 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Photo by Eugenio Mazzingui

Guest Chef Dinner Series at Orilla Bar & Grill

Fernando Trocca's modern steakhouse Orilla hosts its first 2020 chef dinner, with Carlos Garcia of Obra Kitchen Table and Nano Crespo of Quinto La Huella. The three toques will create a five-course meal consisting of shrimp, ginger, and tomato empanadas; ricotta gnocchi with smoked duck sausage and porcini mushrooms; flank steak with smoked potato cream and marinated peppers; and, for dessert, an açaí pavlova with hibiscus and activated charcoal. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Orilla Bar & Grill, 426 Euclid Ave., Miami Beach; 305-397-8806; orilla.restaurant.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of CityPlace Doral

Walk and Grub at CityPlace Doral

Walk and Grub will debut at CityPlace Doral Thursday, giving attendees the chance to experience the best of Doral's food and beverage offerings. The non-escorted tour includes samples of small dishes from various restaurants. Attendees can stop by at their leisure between 6:30 and 9 p.m.; participating spots include Brimstone Woodier Grill, Martini Bar, Granier Bakery, Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen, and Juan Valdez Cafe. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; cityplacedoral.com. $25 via eventbrite.com.