The Five Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, Poke OG celebrates its grand opening in downtown Miami. Plus, new restaurants open at Riverside, the Salty Donut's sticky-bun doughnut collab returns, and Fireman Derek's Bake Shop offers Pi Day specials.

Poke OG Courtesy of Workshop Collective

Poke OG's Grand-Opening Poke Party

Poke OG will celebrate its downtown Miami opening this Friday evening. The Hawaii-meets-California spot specializes in custom-made bowls. Beginning at 6 p.m., expect music, bottomless sake and cocktails, and all-you-can-eat poke bowls. Guests can also take home a special OG souvenir. 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Poke OG, 161 SE First St., Miami; instagram.com.

Your chances of grabbing this sweet collaboration this year are better than ever. Photo courtesy of the Salty Donut

The Salty Donut and Knaus Berry Farm Collab Returns With More Sticky-Bun Doughnuts

Mark your calendar: The Salty Donut's legendary sticky-bun doughnut collaboration with Knaus Berry Farm is set to return this Friday, March 13, through 22. The special doughnut will be available at the Wynwood and South Miami stores until each day's supply sells out. Drenched in a roasted-pecan and toffee-rum glaze and topped with caramelized pecans, the cinnamon-roll/doughnut mashup will appear at both Salty stores in an effort to sate as many cravings as possible. Because of the doughnut's labor-intensiveness, quantities will still be limited. The rolls cost $6.50 each and are expected to sell fast. In years past, they've sold out every day hours before closing time. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.

Courtesy of Le Chick

Le Chick’s Second-Anniversary Pulp Fiction Party

Le Chick is turning 2. Celebrate with a Pulp Fiction-themed party. Expect themed cocktails and bites by Le Chick’s head mixologist Rebekah Stone and executive chef Ernesto Tapia –– all in the spirit of Tarantino. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Le Chick, 310 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-216-7086; lechickrotisserie.com.

EXPAND Riverside

Brickell's Riverside Opens First Phase of Its Dining and Entertainment Complex

Riverside, a 120,000-square-foot dining and entertainment park nestled along the Miami River, is now partially open. Restaurants that have debuted include Cage, a casual concept from the team behind Le Chick; Lisboeta, a Portuguese seafood spot by the owners of Old Lisbon; Mexican eatery Taco Gourmet by Chef Alex; and Crush Pizza Bar. This Friday, March 13, AWA Asian Cuisine, an izakaya led by chef Gonzalo Arganaras, will soft-open. Since the venue's debut during Super Bowl weekend, the main lounge, the AWA bar, the Miami River Brewery taproom, and the mixology bar have been operating part-time. 431 S. Miami Ave., Miami; riverside.miami. Thursday 4 to 8 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Pi Day at Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop

On Pi Day — this Saturday, March 14 — Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop will offer a limited selection of pie slices for $3.14 each (originally $7). Flavors include key lime, salted caramel, pecan, apple, guavaberry, and chocolate pecan. The offer is valid at both Fireman Derek's locations. All day Saturday, March 14, at Fireman Derek's Bake Shop, 2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami, and 3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; firemandereks.com.