The Five Best Food and Drink Events This Week

This week, Coyo Taco Wynwood celebrates its fifth anniversary with free beer and tacos. Plus, the Wharf launches "Off the Clock" happy hour, and a six-course collaboration dinner features pastry wizard Antonio Bachour and D.C. chef Enrique Limardo.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Fi'lia

Pasta Mondays at Fi'lia

Mondays, stop by Fi’lia South Beach for a $13 pasta prix fixe. Highlights are thick and creamy linguine cacio e pepe; spaghetti pomodoro al dente tossed lightly in a fresh tomato sauce and garnished with basil; spaghetti carbonara with pancetta, eggs, chives, and a dash of pecorino; and rigatoni Bolognese in a traditional veal, pork, and beef ragu. 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays at Fi'lia South Beach, 1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-605-0819; sbe.com.

Antonio Bachour

Antonio Bachour Collab Dinner at Bachour

This Tuesday, Enrique Limardo — executive chef of the Washington, D.C. pan-Latin eatery Seven Reasons, which Esquire magazine recently named "Best New Restaurant in America 2019" — will join Miami's Antonio Bachour at the pastry chef's eponymous Coral Gables bakery/restaurant for a one-night-only dining event. Limardo will prepare four of the evening’s six courses, while Bachour will contribute two plated desserts. 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, at Bachour, 2020 Salzedo St., Coral Gables; 305-203-0552; antoniobachour.com. Tickets cost $150 via exploretock.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of La Placita

First-Anniversary Event at La Placita

La Placita, five-time James Beard nominee Jose Mendin's ode to Puerto Rico, will celebrate its first anniversary this Wednesday. The traditional Puerto Rican restaurant located in the MiMo District will offer domino tournaments, all-day happy hour with $2 and $3 drinks, whole pig roasting, and other diversions. Wednesday, January 8, at La Placita, 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-400-8173; foodcommagroup.com.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco

Fifth-Anniversary Party at Coyo Taco

Thursday, celebrate five years of Coyo Taco Wynwood with free beer, draft margaritas, and select tacos. The back bar will be open as well, and DJs will play throughout the evening. Plus, through the end of the month, enjoy Coyo Taco's $5 anniversary menu, whose highlights include $5 al pastor tacos, $5 guacamole and chips, and $5 Modelo beer. A portion of proceeds from all $5 menu items will be donated to a local charity in Wynwood. 8 p.m. Thursday, January 9, at Coyo Taco Wynwood, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com.

EXPAND The Wharf goes Off the Clock. Photo courtesy of the Wharf

Off the Clock at the Wharf

Head to the Wharf this Thursday for the riverside venue's Off the Clock happy hour. Beginning at 4 p.m., enjoy a selection of mules, mojitos, and margaritas starting at $4. At 5, drink prices will increase to $5 apiece, continuing through 7 at $7. Plus, stop by Garcia's for oysters, ceviche, and claws, and peruse the offerings at food trucks such as King of Racks BBQ, La Santa Taquería, and Mojo Donuts. 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 9, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.