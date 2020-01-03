The Five Best Food and Drink Events This Weekend

Toast to the new year at the Wharf's annual Riverside Circus, offering live music, performances, and food and cocktail specials. Plus, Miami Beer Festival will return to Marlins Park, and the Salty Donut will open a market-style pop-up with baked goods and artisanal vendors in South Miami.

EXPAND A circus comes to the Wharf. Photo courtesy of the Wharf

Riverside Circus at the Wharf Miami

Acrobats, jugglers, dancers, and mimes will perform along the Miami River this weekend for the Wharf's Riverside Circus. While you enjoy live music and performances, stop by Garcia's for oysters, ceviche, and claws, and peruse the offerings at food trucks such as King of Racks BBQ, La Santa Taquería, and Mojo Donuts. There will also be drink specials.

Juicy IPA at Boxelder Guillermo De Cun @fohawkphoto

Miami Beer Festival at Marlins Park

Beer drinking has been a preferred pastime since the dawn of man, but over the past decade, craft beer has exploded onto the food and beverage scene. Today most Americans live within ten miles of a brewery, and South Florida is no exception. The annual Miami Beer Festival will present its sixth iteration this Friday, and dozens of local craft and international breweries will be in attendance to supply guest with a seemingly endless supply of liquid courage. The event, set to take place in the plaza at Marlins Park, will offer food trucks, DJs, live entertainment, and, of course, an unparalleled selection of suds. If you need one more reason to sip a cold one with friends and family, the proceeds of the fest will support 1 Lucky Dog Rescue, a no-kill nonprofit animal rescue.

EXPAND Interior of new South Miami location. Salty Donut

Salty Sunday Market at the Salty Donut

This Sunday, the Salty Donut's South Miami location will host the inaugural Salty Sunday, a farmers' market–style pop-up. Expect an array of local artisans and vendors, including Buena Vista Candle Co. and Bloomwolf Studio, as well as the Salty Bakehouse, a pop-up bakery by the Salty Donut's chefs. Menu highlights include homemade strawberry jam, croissants, jalapeño cheddar biscuits, brioche loaves, chocolate chip cookies, and salted whipped butter.

EXPAND Cafe la Trova

Sunday Brunch at Cafe la Trova

This weekend, Cafe la Trova will debut Sunday brunch, which will be served every Sunday thereafter. The Cuban-inspired experience will include live music and a buffet-style prix fixe with a choice of one cocktail, such as a daiquiri, mojito, or prosecco-based drink. Expect appetizer, pastry, and dessert stations plus a main-course option, as well as an additional cocktail and bottomless beverage menu for an extra charge ($22).

EXPAND Courtesy of La Cerveceria de Barrio

Puppy Brunch at La Cervecería de Barrio

Forget Sunday siesta. This weekend, expect a Sunday fiesta at La Cervecería de Barrio's new puppy brunch. Your furry friends will get special surprises while you enjoy bottomless mimosas or frosé with a choice of one brunch entrée for $29.99. Menu items include huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, avocado toast, and the "big breakfast burrito."