The Five Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, Bal Harbour Shops' Ice Cream We Love returns to the open-air luxury mall, while Boxelder toasts to IPAs at Juicy Beerfest. Funky Buddha's Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival is a good reason to drive to Broward, or head west for Sweet Melody's ice-cream ventanita in Kendall.

Score some scoops this weekend. Photo courtesy of Dasher & Crank

Ice Cream We Love at Bal Harbour Shops

Some of Miami's best ice-cream purveyors will unite for Bal Harbour Shops' third-annual Ice Cream We Love, a frozen-treats fest benefiting Jackson Memorial's Holtz Children's Hospital. The event will transform the mall's first and second levels into a real-life Candyland, where you'll find everything from Italian ice and gelato to paletas and nitrogen ice cream. More than a dozen vendors are expected to set up mini pop-ups, so keep an eye out for Bianco Gelato, Frice Cream, Dasher & Crank, and others. The festival will offer a variety of unique flavors, though specifics have not been released. Each ticket includes unlimited samples at every booth. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 11, and Sunday, January 12, at Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-585-4483; balharbourshops.com. Tickets cost $40 for adults and $15 for children aged 2 to 12 via balharbourshops.com.

Get juicy at Boxelder. Photo courtesy of Boxelder

Juicy Beerfest at Boxelder Craft Beer Market

Who said IPAs were just a fad? Boxelder Craft Beer Market will honor the India pale ale and other fruited sours at Juicy Beerfest. Taste a variety of IPAs from more than 30 producers nationwide. Locals operations such as J. Wakefield and MIA Brewing will sit side-by-side with out-of-towners such as Southern Prohibition, and admission includes a custom glass. Whether you're a seasoned IPA sipper or are simply looking to ditch the Heineken, this fest is your chance to explore a different side of beer. Noon Saturday, January 11, at Boxelder Craft Beer Market, 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Photo courtesy of Funky Buddha Brewing Company

Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival at Funky Buddha

The Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival will return to the Oakland Park brewery Saturday. Expect all-you-can-drink beer from Funky Buddha as well as more than 50 local and regional breweries. The main draw, though, will be the titular Maple Bacon Coffee Porter. Plus, expect live music in the barrel room, a VIP early-access sampling event, and, for the first time, four-packs of the best-selling porter. 11:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday, January 11, at Funky Buddha, 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; 954-440-0046; funkybuddhabrewery.com. Admission is free.

Enjoy much more than doughnuts this weekend at the Salty Donut's South Miami shop. Photo courtesy of the Salty Donut

The Salty Donut's South Miami Farmers' Market Pop-Up

More than doughnuts will be had at the Salty Donut's South Miami shop this Sunday. Owners Andy and Amanda Rodriguez will host the inaugural Salty Sunday, a pop-up farmers' market in the store's parking lot, complete with never-before-seen baked goods and a lineup of local vendors. Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the market will include the debut of the Salty Bakehouse, a concept that allows the Salty Donut's pastry chefs to flex their culinary muscles far beyond doughnuts. Expect items such as strawberry jam, croissants, jalapeño cheddar biscuits, salted whipped butter, brioche loaves, and chocolate chip cookies. Other vendors include Palm Pike Apiary, Flor Morena, Buena Vista Candle Co., and Bloomwolf Studio. Guests can shop for baked goods, local honey, flowers, illustrated artwork, and handmade candles. The Salty Donut shop will also be open its normal hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to offer its regular doughnut and coffee menu. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, January 12, at the Salty Donut, 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; saltydonut.com.

Stroll up for ice cream. Photo by Marilyn Orozco

Sweet Melody's Ice-Cream Ventanita Is Now Open

West Kendall is officially the coolest neighborhood in Miami now that Sweet Melody's ice-cream ventanita has opened. Sweet Melody's Mike Romeu decided to open this newly minted Miami treasure when trying to figure out a way to sell ice cream from his West Kendall ice-cream factory and dairy plant. The downside, however, is that because the state has stringent restrictions on dairy plants — including a strict no-customer rule — he couldn't open a scoop shop or retail outlet onsite. Then he got an idea: Why not make a window where he could serve customers without their having to set foot inside the shop? Beginning this weekend, the window will sell scoops ($4) and take-home pints ($10 each or buy three, get one free). In the next week or so, the window will serve milkshakes, cafecito, ice-cream sandwiches, and pastelitos from Pastelito Papi. Flavors at the ventanita rotate frequently, and current flavors are updated on Instagram. 15224 Sunset Dr., Miami; 786-376-2814; facebook.com/sweetmelodyicecream. Monday through Thursday noon to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to midnight, Sunday 1 to 7 p.m.