The Six Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend

Looking for the best food and drink events this week? The South Beach Wine & Food Festival continues through Sunday with more than a hundred happenings, tastings, and parties. Plus, Veza Sur's intimate brewery dinner returns, the Hungry Black Man hosts the third-annual Soul Vegan Festival, and restaurants and bars offer National Margarita Day deals.

EXPAND SOBEWFF returns. Courtesy of South Beach Wine and Food Festival

South Beach Wine & Food Festival Takes Over Miami. The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) has taken over South Florida through Sunday, February 23, with more than 100 signature events, tastings, parties, seminars, dinners, and classes. The annual bash, which has raised more than $30 million for Florida International University, will take over three counties, with parties in Miami Beach, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach. To make this year's edition fresh, founder Lee Schrager and his team are bringing back festival favorites such as Burger Bash and Best of the Best and introducing events that range from a celebration of the sandwich to an evening of food and music by Nu Deco Ensemble. Through Sunday, February 23, at various venues; sobewff.org.

Courtesy of Proper Sausages

Pet Sounds with Proper Sausages. Technique Records and Proper Sausages have teamed up to deliver Pet Sounds this Saturday. In the parking lot of Technique Records, Hope Express, a mobile pet shelter run by Miami-Dade Animal Services, will bring along some furry friends looking for forever homes. Proper Sausages will also be there to cook and serve delicious cheesesteaks. Complimentary wine will be available to guests who are 21 or older. 4 p.m. Friday, February 21, at Technique Records, 880 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-717-6622; techniquercords.com.

EXPAND Starex Smith — AKA the Hungry Black Man — will bring the third-annual Soul Vegan Festival to Bandshell Park. Photo courtesy of Starex Smith

Soul Vegan Festival Returns to Miami Beach. Miami food and culture blogger the Hungry Black Man can be found out and about in Miami Beach this weekend while hosting the third-annual Soul Vegan Festival. The brainchild of Starex Smith, the Hungry Black Man is an online outlet dedicated to championing African-American cuisine in Miami. Produced in partnership with Miami Beach Parks and Recreation, the festival will offer a delicious array of plant-based African-American and Caribbean cuisine. The beachside event promises to be a tasty treat for the whole family. Noon Saturday, February 22, at Bandshell Park Miami Beach, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thehungryblackman.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Veza Sur

La Cervecena Series at Veza Sur. This Saturday and Sunday, Veza Sur Brewing Co. will continue the La Cervecena Series, offering an intimate dining experience inside the brewery in collaboration with SuViche Hospitality Group. Expect a welcome beer cocktail and a five-course meal paired with Veza Sur brews. Dinner will be prepared tableside by chef Cesar Gonzalez of Miami-based restaurants Taikin Asian Cuisine, El Alpha Dog, and BBQ 58. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23, at Veza Sur, 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com. Seating is limited; tickets cost $100 per person via sevenrooms.com.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of SOBEWFF

A Guide to SOBEWFF 2020 Brunch Events. The South Beach Wine & Food Festival is back this weekend with a host of Sunday brunch events. Both a hangover cure to soak up all the excess booze from nights prior and an excuse to get the party started early with some day drinking, brunch is a necessary part of the SOBEWFF experience and one of America's favorite pastimes. Here are some of this year's best brunch events.

EXPAND Bartaco offers an assortment of margaritas. Bartaco

National Margarita Day 2020 Deals in Miami. Tequila lovers, mark your calendars: This Saturday, February 22, is National Margarita Day. Several South Florida restaurants will observe the boozy holiday by offering unique cocktails, ranging from classic margaritas to balanced fusions to bespoke interpretations. Check out some of the best local spots to enjoy the beloved tequila-based libation. Specials are offered on National Margarita Day only unless otherwise noted.