The Five Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Week

Happy New Year, Miami. Usher in 2020 with multi-course, chef-driven dinner and brunch menus at restaurants across the city. On New Year's Day, visit the Wharf for a Veuve Clicquot picnic complete with drink specials, live music, and food.

EXPAND Table 55 Photo courtesy of Table 55

Miami New Year's Eve 2020 Restaurant Guide

Hey, Miami, it's time to bid farewell to 2019. The next decade is upon us, and the Magic City is ready to welcome 2020 with open arms. Because one of the best ways to set the tone for a successful new year is over a feast of food and drinks, we've rounded up the best local eateries to visit Tuesday, December 31. Check in at one of the restaurants below and make the last meal of the decade your most memorable. Keep in mind: Prices do not include tax or tip. Reservations are strongly suggested.

EXPAND Novotel's rooftop Photo courtesy of Novotel Miami Brickell

Where to Brunch on New Year's Day

Happy New Year, Miami. Spend the first day of the new decade surrounded by platters of stone crabs and buckets of overflowing rosé. From Wynwood and Key Biscayne to South Beach and beyond, here's where to find the best New Year's Day brunches in Miami. Keep in mind: Prices do not include tax or tip. Reservations are strongly suggested.

EXPAND Bubbles for the new year Photo courtesy of Swarm

Veuve Clicquot New Year's Day Picnic at the Wharf

Keep the party going with a few glasses of champagne at the Veuve Clicquot New Year's Day Picnic. Rally your friends and head to the Wharf for a full day of champagne specials, live music, and food from Miami's best, including La Santa Taquería, Mojo Donuts, King of Racks BBQ, and Cracked by Chef Adrianne. Various bottles will be priced from $100 to $150, and glasses will start at $25. Cocktails and beer will be available too. Noon Wednesday, January 1, at the Wharf, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

Photo by osseous / Flickr

Food Truck Party at Haulover Park

Start the New Year off with a family-friendly food truck party. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy music, a bounce house, kids' activities, and food from 15 different trucks. Food trucks include Smooties, Milk Shake, Tumbao, Bubble Fresh, Moty's Grill, Potato Corner, Beastro Bistro, Sandwich Guiseppe, Amaize You, Red Zeppelin, Kono Pizza Miami, Ze Mexican, BBQ Chef Holmes, Monster Burgers, and Telodigelaoblea. 5 to 10 p.m., Wednesday, January 1, at Haulover Park, 10800 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-947-3525; miamidade.gov/parks/haulover.asp. Admission is free.

EXPAND The Wharf Photo courtesy of the Wharf

Riverside Circus at the Wharf

Acrobats, jugglers, dancers, and mimes will perform along the river throughout the weekend at the Wharf's Riverside Circus. While you enjoy live music and performances, stop by Garcia's for oysters, ceviche, and claws or a food truck such as King of Racks BBQ, La Santa Taqueria, or Mojo Donuts. There will also be stellar daily drink specials. Noon to midnight Thursday, January 2, through Sunday, January 5, at Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free, and RSVP is encouraged.