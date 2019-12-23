The Five Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Week

Happy holidays, Miami! This week, La Cocina Coctelería will host a pre-Nochebuena celebration in Hialeah with bacon-infused vodka shots and Cuban Santa. Christmas Day, some restaurants and bars will be open for brunch, lunch, and dinner, so make reservations ASAP.

EXPAND Try 'em all. Photo courtesy by Concrete Beach Brewery

12 Days of Cerveza at Concrete Beach

Concrete Beach is hosting its popular 12 Days of Cerveza, offering specials and gift deals daily through Christmas. Plus, with every six-pack purchased, $1 will be donated to Feeding South Florida, as well as 25 cents for every pint sold. 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of La Cocina

Noche Noche Buena at La Cocina Coctelería

This Monday, the Hialeah-themed bar in Hialeah will open the night before the night before Christmas for Noche Noche Buena, sponsored by Tito’s Vodka. The festive evening will feature everything that makes Christmas in Miami unlike any other. Among the highlights, take photos with a Cuban Santa, dance to live music by Mofongo de Plena, and play dominoes for prizes. Instead of Elf on the Shelf, there's 12 days of La Cocina’s mascot, Hialeah Hector. In the spirit of giving, the event will include a partnership with local nonprofit Shoes for Streets, which will collect new and used shoes for the homeless that evening. Anyone donating will receive a complimentary beer, glass of wine, or shot of coquito. As for food, expect free yuca, rice and beans, and roast pork till everything runs out. Beverage director Joel Garcia will sling holiday drinks such as bacon-infused vodka shots. Every hour, when the song “El Burrito Sabanero” (The Little Donkey from Bethlehem) plays, snag a $5 Burrito Sabanero drink. Other promotions include a free bottle of coquito with purchase of a $50 gift card and free coquito shots at midnight. Beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, December 23, at La Cocina, 1000 E. 16th St., Hialeah; 305-887-8863; lacocinahialeah.com.

The buffet at Jaya. Courtesy of Jaya at the Setai

Where to Enjoy Christmas Eve Dinner in Miami

Merry Christmas! The most wonderful time of the year is here, when our year-round festive Magic City becomes even more jolly. Tuesday, December 24, is Christmas Eve, the traditional "good night" of family, food, and drinks. With plenty of holiday favorites, there's something to please any palate at Miami's favorite restaurants. Here's where to have a memorable Christmas Eve dinner in the Magic City. Prices do not include tax and gratuity and reservations are strongly suggested.

Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Where to Dine on Christmas Day

Avoid the hard work of preparing a holiday feast. Instead, kick back with loved ones at one of Miami's restaurants open on Christmas, Wednesday, December 25, so you can fully enjoy the day. Whether you want a festive buffet, a holiday-inspired à la carte meal, or anything in between, check the following lineup for the top options in town. Prices listed do not include tax and tap, and reservations are strongly suggested.

EXPAND Sip your Santa. Courtesy of Minnow Bar

Sippin' Santa at Minnow Bar

Christmas is coming to the Magic City, and instead of giving socks, Santa is delivering delicious cocktails. New for this year is Sippin' Santa — think of it as Rudolph the Reindeer goes tiki — which haas popped up at the Minnow Bar in South Beach. Enjoy eight signature cocktails, including standouts such as the Jingle Bowl served in a shareable rum punch bowl resembling a hot tub, complete with Santa and a reindeer taking a boozy soak; and the Kris Kringle Colada, served in coconut topped with a vivid orchid. Additionally, guests have the opportunity to purchase select holiday glassware as a takeaway souvenir or a seasonal gift for their loved ones. Check out other holiday bars popping up across South Florida through December. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily, at Minnow Bar, 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-9600; anglershotelmiami.com.